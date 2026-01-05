Dangote Refinery Denies Shutting Down Due To Maintenance Issues

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has described as false purported news report suggesting that the refinery is shutting down due to maintenance issues.

Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Dangote Industries Limited, Mr Anthony Chiejina, in a statement issued on Monday, January 5, further assured that production remains ongoing, stable, and uninterrupted.

According to him, the refinery continues to operate at scale and retains the capacity to supply between 40 million and 50 million litres of fuel daily through January and February, subject solely to market demand.

He stated that on January 4, the refinery produced 50 million litres of fuel and evacuated 48 million litres via its gantry.

He added that current stock levels cover over 20 days of national consumption, effectively dispelling any concerns about supply.

He also clarified that, due to the sophistication and integrated design of its processing units, routine maintenance on specific units, including the Crude Distillation Unit (CDU) and Residual Fluid Catalytic Cracking (RFCC), does not interrupt overall production.

Chiejina further said the refinery continues to produce fuel, diesel, and aviation fuel (Jet A-1) through the operation of other critical units, including but not limited to the Naphtha Hydrotreater, CCR Reformer, and Hydrocracker, which remain fully operational.

He added that Dangote Petroleum Refinery confirmed that it has consistently maintained adequate fuel availability for the domestic market.

According to him, from December 16, 2025 to date, the refinery has loaded between 31 million and 48 million litres of fuel daily from its gantry, in line with prevailing market demand.

He also said that these volumes are fully verifiable against depot loading records maintained by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) in the normal course of its regulatory responsibilities.

He further confirmed that the refinery continues to maintain an ex-gantry price of N699 per litre for fuel, available to all marketers and bulk consumers without discrimination.

He stated that Dangote Petroleum Refinery therefore called on filling station operators, large scale users, and institutional consumers to patronise locally refined, high quality petroleum products, rather than relying on imported alternatives that, according to him, are often more expensive and of uncertain quality.

Chiejina said: “By sourcing fuel locally at N699 per litre, marketers are better positioned to pass on price relief to consumers, enhance market stability, conserve foreign exchange, and support Nigeria’s broader economic recovery and energy security objectives.

“The false report in question is, thereby, a deliberate fabrication promoted by fuel importers whose commercial interests are threatened by the stabilising impact of large-scale domestic refining.

“This misinformation has been opportunistically deployed by fuel importers to justify recent and unwarranted increases in petrol pump prices.

“Such conduct is inconsistent with national interest and imposes unnecessary hardship on Nigerians, particularly at a time when domestic refining has significantly improved supply availability and moderated prices.

“Recent price movements further highlight an uncomfortable reality. In the absence of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery, fuel importers would continue to operate without restraint, with petrol prices potentially escalating to levels estimated at up to N1,400 per litre in a post subsidy environment.

“The refinery’s operations have therefore served as a critical stabilising force in the downstream petroleum market.”

He stated that Dangote Petroleum Refinery remains firmly committed to ensuring steady supply, price moderation, and long-term energy security through sustained local refining.

He added that in line with global industry standards, the refinery does not comment on internal maintenance schedules, which are managed in accordance with international best practices and do not disrupt supply to the domestic market.

“Stakeholders and members of the public are advised to disregard false reports, remain vigilant against price manipulation, and rely on verified information from credible sources.

“Dangote Petroleum Refinery will continue to act in the national interest by supplying high quality, locally refined petroleum products while supporting Nigeria’s economic stability, energy independence, and industrial growth,” Chiejina said.