Dangote Refinery Denies Reports Of Halt In Product Loading

The management of Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals has dismissed reports suggesting a suspension of petroleum product loading at its 650,000 barrels-per-day facility in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos, describing the claims as false and misleading.

Reacting to the report in an interview with New Telegraph on Friday, the Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer of Dangote Industries Limited, Mr. Anthony Chiejina, said operations at the refinery are ongoing smoothly, contrary to claims that loading activities had been halted.

“The report is not true. It is a blatant lie. Everything is going on well with the refinery. There is nothing wrong with the refinery,” Chiejina stated.

The clarification comes after a media outlet cited oil analytics firm Kpler, alleging that the Dangote Petroleum Refinery had stopped loading petrol, gasoil, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) both at its onshore gantry and offshore single-point mooring buoy.

The $20 billion refinery, occupying approximately 2,635 hectares — about six times the size of Victoria Island — is the largest in Africa and the world’s biggest single-train refinery. It is a key strategic investment expected to transform Nigeria’s downstream oil sector and significantly reduce dependency on imported refined petroleum products.

Chiejina emphasized that operations at the facility remain uninterrupted and urged the public and stakeholders to disregard the false reports.

“We remain committed to delivering on our promise of refining quality petroleum products and boosting energy security in Nigeria and beyond,” he added.

