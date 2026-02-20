Dangote Refinery Delivers Cleaner Air, High Quality Fuel – MD

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals, David Bird, has said the refinery is delivering measurable public health and environmental benefits through the production of Euro 5 standard fuels, positioning Nigeria among countries with the highest fuel quality specifications globally.

Speaking during an interaction with selected journalists, according to a statement issued on Friday, Bird explained that modern fuel standards are rooted in public health requirements, particularly the need to reduce harmful emissions linked to high sulphur and metal content.

According to him, the refinery is producing Euro 5 specification petrol with a sulphur content of 50 parts per million, a benchmark designed to protect public health and the environment.

Bird said, “Fuel specifications have evolved over time in response to public health requirements. Euro 5 is not about imposing costs on industry. It is about safeguarding health and ensuring cleaner air.

“The reduction of sulphur in fuels has significantly reduced problems such as acid rain and harmful emissions.”

He noted that while some countries in West Africa still operate under legacy fuel specifications with far higher sulphur levels, Nigeria now benefits from cleaner fuels produced locally. He added that metals such as lead, previously used to enhance fuel performance, have long been eliminated in advanced markets due to health concerns.

“Nigerians are now enjoying low-sulphur, metal-free petrol comparable to what is available in Europe. This is something many Europeans take for granted. It should not be considered a luxury.

“If industry can deliver the highest standards, then consumers have the right to benefit from them. Our ambition is to extend the reach of high-quality fuels across the continent,” he said.

He added that the refinery’s ability to consistently produce cleaner, higher-quality fuels underscores its role in transforming Nigeria’s energy landscape while aligning domestic fuel quality with global best practice.

Bird emphasised that the development represents not only an industrial milestone but also a significant advancement in environmental protection and public health standards in Nigeria.