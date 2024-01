The Dangote Refinery started production in the early hours of Friday, January 12, 2023/

An official of the 650,000 barrels per day (BPD) integrated refinery, who declined to be named, confirmed the development to New Telegraph.

He said: “It is true. The refinery has started production. We will soon send an official statement.”

The official statement on the commencement of operation by the refinery was being awaited.