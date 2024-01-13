Dangote Refinery Commences Production

The Dangote Refinery started production in the early hours of Friday. An official of the 650,000 barrels per day (BPD) integrated refinery, who declined to be named, confirmed the development to Saturday Telegraph. He said: “It is true. The refinery has started production.

We will soon send an official statement.” The official statement on the commencement of operation by the refinery was being awaited. The Dangote Petroleum Refinery had on Monday said it has received the sixth one million barrels of crude oil required for the commencement of operations.

In a statement, the firm said the product was supplied by the Nigeria National Petroleum Com- pany (NNPC) Limited on Monday, and got discharged at the single point mooring (SPM-C2) of the Dangote offshore oil terminal (DOOT).

The fresh one million Agbami barrels of crude via MT ALMI SUN is the last cargo to complete the initial scheduled six million barrels consignment to be delivered to the Dangote facility, according to the statement. The development means that the plant is now set to begin production of refined petroleum products. On January 5, the Refinery also announced receiving the fifth crude oil cargo of one million barrels of Bonny Light from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd).

The company, in a statement disclosed that it received the shipment on January 4, 2024, adding that it is preparing to take delivery of its sixth one million barrels of crude oil by next week. According to it, the latest shipment is a significant step for the refinery as it is set to begin operations.

It said: “The crude oil cargo being the fifth consignment to be delivered to the Dangote Petroleum Refinery facility out of the six million barrels of crude being expected, arrived at the Single Point Mooring (SPM)-C2 Dangote Offshore Oil Terminal on Thursday and has already been discharged to the re-Recall that on December 8, 2023, Dangote Refinery announced that it had received its maiden one million barrels of Agbami crude grade from Shell International Trading and Shipping Company Limited (STASCO).

The company also disclosed that on December 20, 2023, it took delivery of the second tranche of its crude consignment from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), while on December 29, 2023, the company received its third shipment of one million barrels of crude oil feedstock from hell International Trading and Shipping Company Limited, (STASCO).

Dangote Refinery also announced that it received the fourth crude shipment on January 1, 2023 from NNPC Ltd. The refinery is located at Lekki Free Zone near Lagos, Nigeria and is said to be Africa’s biggest oil refinery and the world’s biggest single-train facility.

The Pipeline Infrastructure at the Refinery is reported to be the largest anywhere in the world, with 1,100 kilometers to handle 3 billion Standard Cubic Foot of gas per day.

The Refinery alone has a 435MW Power Plant that is able to meet the total power requirement of Ibadan DisCo. The Refinery is expected to meet 100% of the Nigerian requirement of all refined products and also have a surplus of each of these products for export.

Dangote Petroleum Refinery is a multi-billion dollar project that will create a market for $21 billion per annum of Nigerian Crude and is designed to process Nigerian crude with the ability to also process other crudes, according to the company.