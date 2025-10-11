Dangote Refinery Clarifies Feedstockimports, Reaffirms High-Quality Petrol Production

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has dismissed recent media reports alleging that it is importing finished petrol with high sulphur content into Nigeria, describing the claims as false and misleading.

In a statement issued yesterday, the company explained that, as a world-scale complex refinery, it processes a wide range of crude oils and intermediate feedstocks, which is a standard global practice aimed at optimising production and product quality.

It said: “The cargo in question is an intermediate feedstock, not finished petrol. It will be fully refined in our processing units to meet both Nigerian and international quality standards.” Operating within a Free Trade Zone, Dangote Petroleum Refinery said it refines and sells only high-quality fuels that comply with all regulatory specifications.

The company added that its exports of petroleum products to the United States and Europe, among the world’s most regulated markets, underscore its adherence to international benchmarks for quality and safety.

Dangote Refinery further noted that all imported feedstock are accompanied by quality certificates, which are transparently shared with regulators. “We are also willing to make these documents available to the public in the interest of full transparency and accountability,” the statement added.

The company reaffirmed its commitment to advancing Nigeria’s energy independence, maintaining global best practices, and delivering cleaner, high-quality fuels for both domestic and international markets.