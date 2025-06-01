Dangote Refinery Can Meet Region’s Petroleum Needs — ECOWAS President

Share

The President of the ECOWAS Commission, Omar Alieu Touray, has described the Dangote Petroleum Refinery as a beacon of hope for Africa’s future and a clear demonstration of the private sector’s potential in driving regional industrialisation.

Speaking during a visit by an ECOWAS delegation to the refinery, Dr. Touray emphasized that the facility’s ability to produce fuel meeting Euro V standards is critical for helping the ECOWAS region comply with the 50ppm sulphur limit for petroleum products—standards many imported fuels fail to meet, posing health and environmental risks.

The delegation included ECOWAS Commissioner for Infrastructure, Energy and Digitalisation, Sediko Douka; Commissioner of Internal Services, Prof. Nazifi Abdullahi Darma; Director of Private Sector/SME, Dr. Tony Luka Elumelu; and Dr. Touray’s Chief of Staff, Hon. Abdou Kolley.

The group was led on a detailed tour of the refinery by President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote.

“What I have seen today gives me great hope. Everyone who doubts Africa’s potential should visit here,” Dr. Touray said.

“This refinery is exactly what our continent should focus on. The private sector must lead ECOWAS industrialisation.”

He called for stronger collaboration between governments and the private sector, urging policymakers to base decisions on the real challenges and opportunities faced by African industrialists.

“We cannot make decisions for the private sector from a distance,” he added.

Dr. Touray highlighted the need for an industrial strategy to tackle youth unemployment, poverty, and insecurity, noting that government alone cannot achieve these goals without private sector involvement.

“Only the private sector can deliver the scale of impact required to create jobs and foster prosperity.”

He pledged ECOWAS’s full support to enable regional giants like Dangote Group to access wider markets and encouraged other African countries to invest in infrastructure serving the continent as a whole.

Aliko Dangote shared insights on the challenges and milestones involved in creating the world’s largest single-train refinery, reaffirming that Africa’s dependence on imports is unsustainable and undermines economic sovereignty.

He stressed that the refinery is fully capable of meeting the petroleum needs of Nigeria and the entire West African region, countering claims it cannot produce enough for local and regional demand.

“As long as we continue importing what we can produce, we will remain underdeveloped. This refinery proves we can build for ourselves at scale and to global standards,” Dangote said.

He noted that the refinery has helped reduce the cost of refined products, with diesel prices dropping from N1,700 to N1,100 per litre initially, and continuing to decline—benefiting industries such as mining and agriculture.

Nigerians are also enjoying cheaper petrol compared to neighbouring countries, where prices average $1 per litre (about N1,600). “At our refinery, petrol sells for between N815 and N820—just 55% of what others pay in the region,” Dangote said.

He hinted at a larger, yet-to-be-announced initiative, assuring Nigerians that the refinery is built for their benefit, enhancing fuel affordability, energy security, and reducing import dependency.

