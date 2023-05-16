‘Dangote Refinery can meet 100% of Nigeria’s refined products’ needs’

Dangote Petroleum Refinery can meet 100 per cent of Ni- geria’s requirements of all refined products, ac- cording to Dangote Group General Manager of Me- dia, Sunday Esan. He stated that the refinery will produce the following per day for Nigerians – 53 million litres of gasoline; 34 million litres of diesel; 10 million litres of kerosene and 2 million litres of avia- tion fuel – as well as having a surplus of each of these products for export. The project is scheduled to be inaugurated on May 22 by President Muhammadu Buhari is a legacy project that will see Nigeria netting $21 billion per annum. Esan said it is the world’s largest single-train 650,000 barrels per day petroleum refinery with a 900 KTPA polypropylene plant.

According to him, the refinery, which is located in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos, cov- ering a land area of ap- proximately 2,635 hectares (seven times the size of Vic- toria Island); is designed for 100% Nigerian crude with the flexibility to process other crudes? In the company’s facts sheet made available to journalists yesterday, he also stated that Dangote is one of the few companies in the world executing a Petroleum Refinery and a Petrochemical complex di- rectly as an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) Contractor. According to him, globally, apart from three companies, no other individual owner, than Dangote Refinery, has done the complete EPC Contract for a Petro- leum Refinery.

Esan said: “The 435 MW power plant at the refinery alone will be able to meet the total power requirement of Ibadan DisCo of 860,316 MW covering five states including Oyo, Ogun, Osun, Kwara and Ekiti. “It has a self-sufficient marine facility with the ability for freight optimization and is the largest single order of 5 SPMs any- where in the world. “Diesel and gasoline products from the refinery will conform to Euro V specifications. The refinery design complies with the World Bank, US EPA, Euro- pean emission norms and Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) emission/ effluent norms. It has state- of-the-art technology.”