Aside from placing Nigeria prominently on the global refineries map, the Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical Company is breaking new grounds for maritime development, strengthening the country’s capacity for a hub status in West and Central Africa. PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports

For every first-time visitor to the Dangote Refinery sitting on approximately 2,635 hectares at the Lekki Free Zone, Lagos they leave in awe at what Billionaire Femi Otedola calls the 8th wonder of the world. It stands today as a towering example of how private sector initiative and investment can bridge the gaps where government owned and managed companies fail.

The $20 billion facility which according to the Chief Executive Officer, David Bird, was conceived as a merchant refinery, which is heavily dependent on maritime operations, rather than a conventional “tramline” refinery tied to a single crude pipeline.

With the capacity of 650,000 barrels per day, and set to further expand to 1.4 million barrels per day, the Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical Complex presently has components of a 3 million metric tonnes per year petrochemical plant with machineries set in motion to expand to 9 million metric tonnes per year. It has 177 storage tanks, which are equally being expanded to serve for domestic distribution of refined crude, export of products and for receiving raw materials (feedstock).

To effectively complement its maritime operations, there are extensive marine facilities for berthing and receiving exports, hence experts say the company is evolving into becoming Nigeria’s maritime powerhouse.

From Jetty to Dangote Port

During a recent facility tour, Head of Marine, Petroleum and Petrochemical, Captain Satendra Singh Rana, who spoke to maritime journalists at the landfall point where crude is received and products are exported, provided detailed insight into the facility’s offshore marine infrastructure.

Rana explained that the refinery operates five Single Point Mooring (SPM) buoys offshore—two dedicated to crude oil and three to refined products, connected by 48-inch pipelines laid two metres beneath the seabed for safety.

He disclosed that the crude SPMs can accommodate the world’s largest tankers, including Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs) carrying up to two million barrels, with some vessels delivering as much as three million barrels in a single shipment.

He further explained that the system is designed for rapid turnaround, with most vessels completed within 24 hours, and larger tankers within 36 hours. According to him, the facility has handled about 800 tankers since it commenced operation in 2024, a milestone he described as a game changer for a new refinery-terminal combination.

“With the refinery ramping up to 650,000 barrels per day, we expect about 600 tankers per year, combining crude and products,” Rana said, adding that the offshore design leverages natural water depths of up to 40 metres for crude and 20 metres for products, eliminating the need for costly maintenance dredging.

He further noted that the SPMs and telemetry systems were designed and manufactured by a Houston-based United States company, describing the equipment as among the highest-rated and safest in global maritime energy trade. The absence of severe storms in the region, he added, allows operations to run 365 days a year.

Tested, trusted with heavy cargoes

The company’s maritime space was used for the import of heavy machinery and equipment which would have been subjected to logistical bottlenecks if they were brought into the country through any other port in Lagos.

The company’s most difficult to handle consignments were used to test the jetty’s capacity and resilience. The greenfield private wharf with breakwater and RO-RO facilities was developed to import oversized refinery modules directly, avoiding Lagos port congestion and costly overland transport.

First cargo arrived around late 2018 as an inaugural delivery noted 13 November 2018. Back-to-back the facility hosted dozens of specialized ships, including a series of 10 Heavy Lift Vessels from BigLift and others that delivered massive cargoes worldwide.

Its crude distillation columns, which is the world’s largest at ~2,350 tonnes with reactors up to 1,500 tonnes and 86m-long CCR units were brought in from China, India and Italy. According to Victor Ngangha Oyama, an engineer with the Maintenance Planning Department of Dangote Refinery, the jetty has long since repurposed into a full-fledged import and export port to effectively serve the refinery conceived as a merchant refinery.

Oyama said the port now handles fertiliser exports to countries such as Brazil and others, receives raw materials, and is slated for further expansion to accommodate more vessels as operations scale up, reinforcing the refinery’s growing footprint in regional and global maritime trade.

Timelines of its major shipping feats

Its maiden crude cargo of 1 million barrels of Agbami-grade crude from Shell got discharged via SPM. This was the first of 6 million barrels of initial supply from Shell, NNPC, and ExxonMobil to enable startup at ~ 350,000 bpd.

Multiple follow-on 1M-barrel cargoes arrived between December 2023 and January 2024. Its first naphtha exports moved in May 2024 when it released jet fuel cargo to Rotterdam; also, low-sulfur straight-run residues.

October 2024: First seaborne gasoline cargoes 500,000 barrels on MV Sabaek to Lagos ports, shifting from truck-only distribution to other means It achieved a mid-2025 — Global market breakthrough with its first PMS exports outside West Africa to Asia where it shipped over 1 million tonnes of PMS exported in two months.

On August 26, 2025, its First gasoline cargo left for the United States onboard MV Gemini Pearl with 320,000 barrels that met US standard.

This was a landmark for Nigeria, as the country had previously only exported crude, not refined products, to the US market. Subsequent US-bound cargoes followed Earlier this year, it announced an export feat of 800 tanker calls since startup, full 650,000 bpd, the terminal targets ~600 vessels/year crude + products combined

Prospect for marine expansion

As part of its port expansion plan, the company is eyeing vessel acquisition, creation of four new tanker jetties for LPG, gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, deepening its draft to 14.5 meters to accommodate up to 100,000 DWT vessels

Win-win for Nigeria and the company

The refinery has repositioned Nigeria as a maritime energy hub, generating significant revenue for the Nigerian Ports Authority on charges from large ships, creating thousands of direct and indirect jobs in shipping pilotage/towage, and opening opportunities under African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) for indigenous vessel operators.

Investors and experts’ view

Experts are of the opinion that the emergence of the Dangote Refinery as a single facility as a “maritime goldmine” for Nigeria with coastal shuttles, fertiliser trade, and potential for deeper regional integration.

They commended the company’s maritime self-sufficiency, describing it as capable of generating the highest maritime activity within any private sector led ecosystem in Africa. One of Nigeria’s frontline investors in the oil sector, Femi Otedola, at a recent visit to the site, had described it as the 8th wonder of the world.