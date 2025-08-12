Dangote Refinery Begins Phased Receipt Of CNG Trucks

The 650,000 per day capacity Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals has started a phased receipt of the 4,000 compressed natural gas (CNG) power trucks, for its fuel distribution logistics programme planned to start on August 15, 2025. It was learnt that the programme targets fuel distribution system within Nigeria by reducing logistics costs and enhance supply efficiency for customers and environmentally friendly, as it is powered by CNG supplied by an indigenous partner firm, TetraCore Energy Group.

It was further learnt that the management of the refinery located at Free Zone, Lekki, Lagos State invested an estimated N720 billion for the fleet of the fuel tankers. The initiative is expected to save Nigerians over N1.7 trillion annually in fuel distribution costs, benefit over 42 million micro, small and medium enterprises ( by lowering energy costs and improving profitability.

It is also expected to eliminate logistics bottlenecks, address economic development, create over 15,000 direct jobs across the logistics value chain and help curb cross-border smuggling of petroleum products. Recall that in June 15, 2025; the refinery management had in a statement said that effective 15th of August 2025, the refinery will begin the distribution of fuel and diesel to marketers, petrol dealers, manufacturers, telecoms firms, aviation, and other large users across the country, with free logistics to boost distribution network.

He said that to ensure smooth take-off of this scheme, Dangote Refinery had invested in the procurement of 4,000 brand-new Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)-powered tankers. According to him, this phase of the programme will continue over an extended timeframe.

It said: “This strategic programme is part of our broader commitment to eliminating logistics costs, enhancing energy efficiency, promoting sustainability, and supporting Nigeria’s economic development. It affirms our dedication to improving the availability and affordability of fuel, in support of broader efforts to strengthen the economy and improve the well-being of all Nigerians. “Under this initiative, all petrol stations purchasing PMS and diesel from the Dangote Petroleum Refinery will benefit from this enhanced logistics support. “