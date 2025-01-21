Dangote Refinery Awards Scholarships To 473 Students

Share

Joy and elation enveloped the Idotun Community Junior High School, a suburb of Lekki, on Thursday when Dangote Petro-leum Refinery & Petrochemicals, in partnership with Dangote Fertilisers Limited, awarded scholarships to 473 students from 10 secondary schools and seven tertiary institutions.

In addition, the company donated 804 tables and chairs to secondary schools in their host communities of Ibeju-Lekki.

Students, parents, teachers, and community leaders expressed their immense joy as the scholarship certificates were presented to the beneficiaries, alongside educational materials, including textbooks and notebooks, as part of the 5th Edition of the Dangote Scholarship Award Programme.

Group Vice President of Oil & Gas at Dangote Industries Limited, Devakumar Edwin, remarked that the event symbolised a shared vision—a partnership between Dangote Industries and the host communities, designed to build a foundation for sustained growth, one that is rooted in education, innovation, and opportunity.

He further emphasised that the initiative is not merely a celebration of achievements but a reaf – firmation of the group’s commitment to nurturing potential, empowering communities, and shaping a brighter future for the leaders of tomorrow.

“Education, as we all know, is the passport to the future. At Dangote, we believe that education is not just a privilege but a right that every child deserves.

This belief has fueled our dedication to supporting students and schools in our host communities since the year 2019 when we launched the Scholarship Award Programme as a key pillar of our Community Development Plan, with year-on-year progress,” he said.

Praising the students for their academic dedication, which he acknowledged has resulted in remarkable growth over the years, Mr. Edwin highlighted the impressive year-onyear progress—from 56 students in 2019 to 450 beneficiaries in 2024.

He stated that the company is deeply inspired by their determination and is confident that the resources provided will empower them to realise their dreams.

The Managing Director of Dangote Industries Free Zone Development Company (DIFZDC), Olayinka Akande, urged the beneficiaries to uphold excellence, which he identified as one of the core values of Dangote Industries Limited.

The Head of Social Performance at Dangote Petroleum & Petrochemicals, Ogunleye Mojisola, highlighted that the education intervention is one of the four pillars of the Community Development Plan, which was jointly designed with the community.

“The increase in the number of beneficiaries each year is a clear indication that the initiative is fulfilling its purpose, motivating students to study hard and achieve academic excellence,” she remarked.

The Aro of Lekki Kingdom, Chief Adewale Salami, who represented the Oni of Lekki, conveyed his appreciation for the intervention, affirming that the company is helping to shape the future of the community.

He also expressed the kingdom’s continued support for Dangote Industries Limited.

The Chairman of the Lekki Coastal Area Development Association, Alhaji Wasiu Ayeola, praised the founder and Chief Executive of Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote, for transforming what was once a hunting ground of rabbits and lizards into a multibillion-dollar investment that benefits not only the local community and Lagos but also Nigeria and the world.

He emphasised that education is the most effective way to shape the future of the community.

