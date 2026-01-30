Dangote Refinery Affirms Capacity To Supply 75m Litres Of Petrol Daily

…25m Litres of Diesel, 20m Litres of Jet Fuel

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has reaffirmed its capacity to supply fuel volumes significantly more than Nigeria’s estimated domestic consumption.

The refinery said it can supply 75 million litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) daily against an estimated national consumption of 50 million litres, alongside 25 million litres of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) compared with an estimated daily demand of 14 million litres.

It also has the capacity to supply 20 million litres of aviation fuel daily, far above the estimated maximum domestic consumption of four million litres.

In a statement issued on Thursday night, the refinery also said that the availability of volumes above prevailing demand provides critical supply buffers, enhances market stability and reduces reliance on imports, particularly during periods of peak demand or logistical disruption.

“The management of Dangote Petroleum Refinery would like to reiterate our capability to supply the underlisted petroleum products of the highest international quality standard to marketers and stakeholders,” the company said in a public notice, offering 75 million litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), 25 million litres of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) and 20 million litres of aviation fuel daily.

Industry analysts note that supplying above estimated consumption reduces the need for emergency imports, strengthens inventory cover and enhances the resilience of the domestic supply chain.

Dangote Petroleum Refinery also reaffirmed its commitment to full regulatory compliance and continued cooperation with the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), stating that its supply approach is aligned with ongoing efforts to ensure market stability and orderly downstream operations.

The refinery said it remains fully engaged with regulators and industry stakeholders in support of Nigeria’s national energy security objectives, as the country deepens its transition from fuel import dependence to domestic refining.

It added that it continues to work closely with market participants to ensure that the benefits of local refining, including reliable supply, competitive pricing and improved market discipline, are delivered consistently to consumers nationwide.

“With domestic refining capacity expanding, stakeholders believe Nigeria is increasingly positioned to reduce foreign exchange exposure, improve supply security and strengthen downstream efficiency through locally refined petroleum products,” the statement added.