Dangote Refinery: A Positive Game-Changer in Nigeria’s Energy Sector (II)

The entrance of Dangote Refinery into the Nigerian market has elicited excitement from stakeholders who have expressed joy and made suggestions on the commencement of crude refining by the privately owned refinery, SUCCESS NWOGU writes

Inauguration

Nigerians and their friends across the world witnessed the inauguration of the Dangote Refinery on May 22, 2023 by the former President, Muhammadu Buhari with four other presidents from West Africa region in attendance as well. The landmark inauguration took place a decade after the owner of the refinery and Africa’s richest businessman, Aliko Dangote, announced plans for the refinery in September 2013, when he secured about $3.3 billion in financing for the project. The new refinery is expected to meet 100 per cent of the Nigerian need of all refined products (gasoline, 53 million litres per day; diesel, 34 million litres per day; kerosene, 10 million litres per day, and aviation (jet) fuel, (2 million litres per day), and also have a surplus of each of these products for export. It targets to export the surplus petrol, turning Africa’s biggest oil producer into an export hub for petroleum products. It also plans to export diesel, according to Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man, who funded the refinery’s construction.

The inauguration of the refinery happened after efforts to begin production at the facility failed twice: The first time was in October 2019 when a top official said the project would be ready in 2021, while the sec- ond time was in January when Dangote said the refinery would begin processing crude by the third quarter of 2022. It, therefore, took place with rising hopes of transforming the country into a refining hub and a net exporter of petroleum products by the massive petrochemical complex, which is one of Nigeria’s single largest in- vestments. Speaking at the inauguration Buhari said the facility will make Nigeria achieve self-sufficiency in refined products, and even have some surplus for export.

Game-changer for downstream sector

“This clearly makes this event a notable milestone for our economy and a game- changer for the downstream petroleum products market, not only in Nigeria, but the entire African continent,” the president said. Dangote, during the colourful inauguration ceremony said the priority was to ramp up production to ensure the refinery could fully satisfy Nigerian demand and eliminate “the tragedy of import dependency.” He assured that petroleum products from the refinery would circulate in the Nigerian market soon. Dangote said: “Our first goal is to ramp up projections of various productions to ensure that within this year, we are able to fully satisfy our nation’s demand for higher quality products to enable us to eliminate the tragedy of import dependency and stop, once and for all, the dumping in our market of toxic substandard petroleum products” the billionaire said.

“Our first products will be in the market before the end of July, beginning of August this year (2023).” Though the refinery did not start production as Dangote said because of certain constraints, it was a refreshing development when the refinery finally started production in the early hours of Friday, January 12. The Dangote Petroleum Refinery had on Monday said it has received the sixth one million barrels of crude oil required for the commencement of operations. In a statement, the firm said the product was supplied by the Nigeria National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited on Monday, and got discharged at the single point mooring (SPM-C2) of the Dangote offshore oil terminal (DOOT). The fresh one million Agbami barrels of crude via MT ALMI SUN is the last cargo to complete the initial scheduled six million barrels consignment to be delivered to the Dangote facility, according to the statement.

“The development means that the plant is now set to begin production of refined petroleum products,” it said. On January 5, the refinery also announced receiving the fifth crude oil cargo of one mil- lion barrels of Bonny Light from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd). The company, in a statement disclosed that it received the shipment on January 4, 2024, adding that it is preparing to take delivery of its sixth one million barrels of crude oil by next week. According to it, the latest shipment is a significant step for the refinery as it is set to begin operations. It said: “The crude oil cargo being the fifth consignment to be delivered to the Dangote Petroleum Refinery facility out of the six mil- lion barrels of crude being expected, arrived at the Single Point Mooring (SPM)-C2 Dangote Offshore Oil Terminal on Thursday and has already been discharged to the refinery’s crude oil tanks.”

First 1 million barrels

Recall that on December 8, 2023, Dangote Refinery announced that it had received its maiden one million barrels of Agbami crude grade from Shell International Trading and Shipping Company Limited (STASCO). The company also disclosed that on December 20, 2023, it took delivery of the second tranche of its crude consignment from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), while on December 29, 2023, the company received its third shipment of one million barrels of crude oil feedstock from hell International Trading and Shipping Company Limited, (STASCO). Dangote Refinery also announced that it received the fourth crude shipment on January 1, 2023 from NNPC Ltd. In its official statement, it said that the refinery could load 2,900 trucks a day at its truck-loading gantries. It added that the products from the refinery will conform to Euro V specifications and that the refinery design complies with the World Bank, US EPA, European emission norms, and Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) emission/effluent norms. Employing state-of-the-art technology.

It confirmed that the refinery has so far received six million barrels of crude oil at its two SPMs located 25 kilometres from the shore. He also confirmed that the first crude delivery was done on December 12, 2023, and the sixth cargo was delivered on January 8, 2024.

Awaiting FG’s authorities for diesel, JetA1 supply

The company said it awaits the approval of the Federal Government’s regulatory authorities to supply diesel and JetA1 or aviation fuel across the domestic market. Dangote, elatedly thanked President Tinubu for his support, encouragement, and thoughtful advice towards the actualisation of this project. Dangote also thanked the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Limited), the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) and Nigerians for their support and belief in the historic project. He said: “We thank President Bola Tinubu for his support and for making our dream come true.

This production, as witnessed today, would not have been possible without his visionary leadership and prompt attention to details. His intervention at various stages cleared all impediments, thereby accelerating the actualisation of the project. ‘‘We also thank the NNPC, NUPRC and NMDPRA for their support. These organisations have been our dependable partners in this historic journey. We also thank Nigerians for their belief and support in this project. We have started the production of diesel and aviation fuel, and the products will be in the market within this month once we receive regulatory approvals. “This is a big day for Nigeria. We are delighted to have reached this significant mile- stone. This is an important achievement for our country as it demonstrates our ability to develop and deliver large capital projects.

This is a game-changer for our country, and I am very fulfilled with the actualisation of this project.” He added: “I must extend our sincere appreciation to our bankers and financiers, both local and offshore, who demonstrated a great deal of patience, in seeing us through many difficult times. In the same vein, we thank the government of Lagos State, under the leadership of Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who has been incredibly proactive in ensuring that the many challenges we encountered in the course of executing this project were quickly resolved. I thank him immensely. “I also sincerely thank our host communities and their traditional leaders for their sustained patience, forbearance, and admirable willingness to work with us to find amicable and win-win resolutions to the many issues we have had to deal with as the construction of this huge facility progressed. Our staff have also contributed so immensely to the success of this project. I thank them profusely.”

MOMAN, IPMAN excited

Meanwhile major industry operators including Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria, (MOMAN), the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, (IPMAN), Petroleum Products Retail Out- lets Owners Association, (PETROAN), have expressed excitement over the development of local refining. They stated the inauguration of the 650,000 barrels per day Dangote refinery marks a monumental achievement for the nation’s energy sector. According to them, the refinery could elevate Nigeria to a net exporter of petroleum products by 2024. Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer, MOMAN, Clement Isong said, “I’ve heard some people say there will be savings in freight; that might be true. But that is a tiny part of the cost. The major part of the cost is the raw material, which is the crude oil; even the refining cost is quite small.

I don’t expect a significant price drop, definitely not N400; that’s very unlikely, in my opinion.” IPMAN President, Abubakar Maigandi, said that as soon as its members commence loading the Dangote refinery’s petroleum products, the price will be determined. He said: “It is when we start loading that he can give us the price, and then we will know how much to sell. “Immediately he starts releasing products, we are assured of the availability of products, and there will be no more scarcity, provided that he is producing. Also, it will create employment opportunities.” Amoo said: “We are happy that there is a big and good development of a refinery commencing domestic refining in Nigeria. This will add to whatever shortfall that Nigeria will be importing. Now the Nigeria crude will be refined locally and we will have the byproducts which will add to some benefits to the country.

There will be price drop in aviation fuel and diesel which the Dangote Refinery will first be producing. Though fuel will not be immediately produced by Dangote but with time, it will be produced and it is a thing of joy. “It has made Nigeria to be proud by exiting from a major oil producing country that has no refinery. We will not be seen as an unserious nation where the country exports crude but cannot refine it. Now we will not be seen as an unserious country.

Enhancing business growth

The marketers are also delighted by the fact that the refinery will engineer business growth in the country as Amoo noted that, “The refinery will enhance business growth in Nigeria. It will bring boom to businesses around the plant. It will enhance business operation and boost our GDP, there is the possibility of price reduction. “If diesel is selling for N1, 200, it may come down to less than that. It will also reduce pressure on forex and shore up the naira. If the refinery is working, it will help us on foreign exchange, naira can gain value than the current continuous depreciation.”

Impact on cost of refined products

Another expectation from this development is also that it will positively impact on the cost of refined products as this would reduce drastically and also affect other attendant costs in the value chain. PETROAN President, Billy Gillis-Harry, expressed this optimism when he said that the commencement of refining of the refinery will ensure that cost of refined products would be impacted positively. He said: “However, the fact that the crude oil being used is the one for domestic consumption takes away the cost of freight and insurance from the total cost. So, if that has been removed, there is likelihood that prices will be impacted positively to the benefit of Nigerians. “But what exactly will be the price is to be awaited and worked out because, for instance, we don’t know how much he received the crude oil, whether it is in naira or dollar, and that is business information that sometimes is difficult to release. “Regardless of the situation, we should still expect a reprieve; some advantages should come to us. So that is my thinking.”

Tempered expectation on cheap petroleum products

According to a publication called Energy, a Regional Energy Partner and Director at Energy Compact, Kayode Oluwadare said that the recent developments at the Dangote Refinery, particularly the intake of crude oil deliveries, is a positive stride for the Dangote Group and all involved in the project, including the NNPC Ltd. However, he cautioned against expecting significantly cheaper petroleum products due to the private nature of the project. Oluwadare explained that although NNPC Limited holds a substantial 20% stake worth nearly $3 billion, in Dangote refinery, people should appreciate that the business isn’t a public enterprise.

He also opined that there is no obligation for the Dangote Refinery to sell refined petroleum products below prevailing market prices. According to him, the prolonged delays and cost overruns in completing the Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical complex have led to heightened liabilities, including debts, loan interests, deferred revenues, and accrued expenses. These factors necessitate a stringent, cost- reflective pricing framework. He said that a significant portion of the project’s financing comes from international bond markets with high interest rates, typical for projects in developing countries with high-risk premiums. He added that as a result, any reduction in petroleum product prices may be marginal and primarily due to the absence of freight, insurance costs, and import duties on locally- refined crude oil.

Oluwadare said: “The privatisation of NNPC Ltd likely factored in repairs of government-owned refineries. As a public entity, NNPC Ltd would have been obligated to sell its share of petroleum products from the Dangote Refinery and government-owned refineries be- low market prices for social welfare. “With NNPC Ltd’s privatisation, Nigerians are likely to continue paying market prices (or very close to them) for petroleum products. This scenario highlights the limited impact on consumer prices despite the refinery’s operations and ownership structure.”

Pricing dynamics

A Senior Economist at the Ministry of Energy and Resources, Saskatchewan, Canada Dr. Kaase Gbakon, in the publication by Energy, noted that the Dangote Refinery’s inauguration was positive. According to him, the launch of the Dangote Refinery is commendable for its potential to alleviate financial strain on banks, reduce reliance on crude exports for fuel purchases, enhance fuel quality, and bolster foreign exchange availability for Dangote’s ventures. Gbakon said: “The refinery gate price is what Dangote will sell to off-takers from his facility. The depot price will be what a major distributor sells from his depot (which will be roughly refinery gate price + margins 1), and the pump price is what the end user pays at the retail station (which is depot price + margins 2).

“The pump price is dependent on the refinery gate price and all the components of the different margins such as – transport costs, storage, jetty fees, taxes, and surcharges. Meanwhile, the refinery gate prices are dependent on the following: The price of feedstock (crude oil majorly); The cost of transporting feedstock to the refinery (pipe- line tariff, or ship freight); The demand for the products (which can vary seasonally); and The price of products from alternative sources (or competitor prices). These factors will interact to yield what eventually will be refinery gate prices.” He added: “Do refineries always make positive refinery margins or do prices of refined products always cover refinery costs? Unfortunately, not.

“In the refinery business, the margins can be thin or, at some time, can be wide. However, for a refinery just starting up with “bills” to pay lenders and make returns to shareholders, I expect the refinery’s management to prioritise early positive cash flows.” He advised for early positive cash flows to cover debts and generate profits, especially with the initial focus on producing transportation fuels. He said there would be the refinery’s pricing strategy to meet financial obligations while ensuring profitability. He said: “I think prices from the Dangote Refinery will be set to enable the refinery to pay off its debts and other cost obligations and return a profit.”

Expected impact

The inauguration of the 650,000 barrels per day Dangote refinery in Nigeria represents a monumental achievement for the nation’s energy sector. Forecasts suggest that this refinery could elevate Nigeria to a net exporter of petroleum products by 2024. A non-Executive Director at OA Markets, Kelvin Emmanuel, said that Nigeria spends about $85 million daily on importing essential items such as: Petrol, Diesel, Aviation fuel, Kerosene, Base Oil, Pet Coke, C+ Gases, Heavy Fuel Oil and Bitumen Binders. He stated that the Dangote Refinery targets to address this by processing lighter-grade crude sourced locally, focusing primarily on transportation fuels, and reducing dependence on European imports. According to him, this shift promises financial relief and improved fuel quality within Nigeria.

He said: “The Dangote Refinery’s move toward locally sourced crude as its main raw material signals a shift toward lighter-grade crude processing.’’ This is even as he stated that about 80% of the refinery’s production will cater to transportation fuels, while the remaining 20% will cover non-transportation fuels. “This shift signifies Nigeria’s departure from relying on European imports, especially those derived from crude oil with an API viscosity of over 30 degrees. Substituting the monthly $2.4 billion spent on imports will yield substantial benefits.” Emmanuel said the local refining will end NNPC Ltd’s reliance on Generated Export (GX) earnings from crude exports to purchase fuel from Europe, enhance the quality of petrol in Nigeria concerning sulfur content and octane level.

He added that it would ensure availability of foreign exchange (FX) needed for Dangote’s ventures like Dangote Sugar Refinery, Dangote Cement for CKD (Complete Knocked Down), and SKD (Semi Knocked Down). He also stressed that these changes will stimulate the emergence of new industries and marginally lower prices of refined transportation fuels as Dangote aims to outcompete imports.