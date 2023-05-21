Dangote Refinery, A Continental Game Changer – Adeleke

The Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke has described the just completed Dangote Refinery as “a continental game changer with a huge capacity to positively transform Nigeria and African economy”

In a congratulatory message to the Chairman of Dangote Holdings, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Governor Adeleke noted that the completion of the refinery within such a record time signals a new era of energy sufficiency for Nigeria and Africa, noting specifically that “the new facility will service Africa and boost local and continental GDP”

Praising Dangote’s ingenuity behind the conception and implementation of the project, the Governor testified that the successful completion is an affirmation of the business acumen and integrity of the Chairman of Dangote Holdings, a personality he said has become “a major propeller of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AFCTA).

” By his extensive investment across Africa and by his latest accomplishment with this biggest refinery on the continent, Alhaji Dangote is unarguably the patron of AfCTA, a facilitator of intra and inter-African trade, an enabler of Africans trading with Africans and mobiliser of African capital serving Africa”, Governor Adeleke declared.

Governor Adeleke who described Alhaji Dangote as a blessing to the black world said the refinery project remains a landmark initiative, a gift of Africa to world business and a declaration of Nigeria’s emergence as a global player in the old and new business order.