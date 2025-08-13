Dangote Refijery Reduces Ex-Depot Price To N820

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has announced a reduction in the ex-depot (gantry) price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly referred to as petrol, by N30.00, from N850 to N820 per litre, effective from 12th August 2025.

A statement by the Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer, Anthony Chiejina, said: “As part of our unwavering commitment to national development, Dangote Petroleum Refinery assures the public of a consistent and uninterrupted supply of petroleum products.

“In line with our dedication to operational excellence and sustainable energy solutions, Dangote Petroleum Refinery will commence the phased deployment of 4,000 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)-powered trucks for fuel distribution across Nigeria, effective August 15, 2025.