Dangote, Rabiu Urge Nigerians To Be Patient With Tinubu’s Policies

The Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, has appealed to Nigerians to be patient with the economic policies introduced by President Bola Tinubu’s administration, stating that the reforms will soon begin to yield positive outcomes.

Speaking to journalists after visiting the President in Lagos on Friday, Dangote said the country would benefit in the long run from key policies such as the removal of fuel subsidy, currency deregulation, and recent tax reforms.

“If you look at all the policies that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu introduced, they will start yielding fruits as we go along,” he said.

“Even with the subsidy removal, the currency deregulation, and also the gas policy, there are so many policies that they have rolled out—including the tax policy which was recently signed—that will be yielding fruits.”

Acknowledging public concern over the current economic hardship, he urged citizens to remain hopeful.

“I know that people are very much in a hurry, but I am sure the time will come when all of us will have a much better society,” Dangote added.

Similarly, the Founder of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Isyaku Rabiu, also called for more patience from Nigerians, saying that the President’s reforms will take time to produce tangible results.

“We need to be patient. Things will get better,” Rabiu said after his visit to Tinubu. “We must also recognize that the national savings are being reinvested in areas that matter—roads, health, education, infrastructure, and so many other things.”

Both industrialists expressed confidence that the long-term benefits of the administration’s policies will outweigh the short-term economic discomfort currently experienced by many Nigerians.

