Dangote Products Marked End Of Nigeria’s Dependence On Imported Polypropylene

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals has said that its polypropylene products have marked the end of Nigeria’s dependence on imported polypropylene.

The Company stated that local plastic manufacturers, distributors, and industrial users now have access to a reliable, high-quality alternative to imported polypropylene.

It added that the product has already sparked significant interest across sectors, particularly given Nigeria’s current 90% reliance on imported polypropylene.

In a statement on Friday, it said that its polypropylene products took centre stage at the 12th edition of PROPAK West Africa 2025.

It added that PROPAK West Africa 2025 is the region’s leading exhibition and conference for the packaging, plastics, printing, and processing industries.

According to it, the products were recognised as a game changer by the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), event organisers, and key industry stakeholders.

Assistant Director, Corporate Affairs and Communications, MAN, Dr Segun Alabi, confirmed the association’s readiness to collaborate with Dangote to accelerate domestic adoption.

He said: “Polypropylene is a vital raw material for many of our members, and the introduction of locally produced supply will ease the pressure on importers.

“Dangote is producing in surplus, which means demand can now be met both locally and internationally. Instead of relying on imports, users can now source locally. We’re fully prepared to work with Dangote to push polypropylene into the Nigerian market and even export it as a source of foreign exchange.”

According to the statement, the organisers of PROPAK West Africa also praised Dangote’s participation in the event.

Regional Director for West Africa at Montgomery Group Afrocet, George Pearson, said: “We’re delighted to have Dangote not just as an exhibitor, but as a partner and sponsor. The brand’s prestige enhances the event.

“Dangote is both a major buyer of international machinery and a vital supplier within the packaging value chain. If any company can deliver transformative impact in this space, it’s Dangote.”

He added that the refinery’s achievement would significantly reduce imports, strengthen the naira, and bolster local manufacturing capabilities.

Commenting on this development at PROPAK 2025, General Manager, Export Operations (Nigeria), Vinmar International LLC, Mr Shridhar Krishnamurthy, said, “What Dangote has introduced is nothing short of transformational.

“The new polypropylene product is already attracting global attention. Dangote is among the world’s leading brands in this space, and many plastic producers are eager to engage and collaborate. It’s high time we had a reliable, high-quality local supplier in Africa, and we are excited to partner.”

”Operational since March 2025, the facility is the largest polypropylene plant in Africa, with an annual production capacity of 830,000 metric tonnes. The plant supplies the local market in 25kg bags and is positioned to enter the global market through a strategic partnership with Vinmar Group, a leading international distributor of petrochemicals.

“Currently, Nigeria imports approximately 250,000 metric tonnes of polypropylene annually, nearly 90% of its domestic consumption. The Dangote facility is expected not only to bridge this supply gap but also to position Nigeria as a net exporter in the global market.

“The global polypropylene industry is projected to grow significantly, with production volumes expected to rise by over 25 million metric tonnes before 2030,” the statement added.