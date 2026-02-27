Dangote Petition: ICPC Digs In, Makes Startling Discoveries –Investigation

The ongoing investigation into a case of alleged financial impropriety against the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Farouk Ahmed, has reached an advanced stage with “startling discoveries” made by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

Highly placed sources, who spoke in confidence with New Telegraph, revealed that the Commission is carrying on with the probe despite receipt of a letter written by the Chairman of Dangote Group Alhaji Aliko Dangote, indicating his intention to withdraw the petition against the exNMDPRAboss Ahmed.

This newspaper reports that in the withdrawal letter submitted to the anticorruption commission by his lawyer, Ogu Onoja (SAN), the richest man in Africa had stated that another law enforcement agency had taken over the case. A security source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity with our correspondent, said:

“The ICPC was not joking when it insisted on proceeding with investigations notwithstanding the letter asking it to hands-off, because another body had taken over the case. “There is something the general public needs to know about the ICPC and that is the fact that it is a stickler for the rules and due process, “Let me inform you that, in the course of the ongoing probe, specially-assembled investigators have made far reaching discoveries, which are not only startling, but mind-boggling”.

Asked to provide details, he declined saying: “Upon conclusion of the probe, the agency will present its investigative report/finding, for further action. “The investigation is extensive and wide-ranging, considering the fact that an offshore entity was mentioned; hence, it goes beyond Nigeria to the jurisdiction that was mentioned in the petition by the petitioner.

“In fact, a relevant institution of the State relevant to the case was enlisted, with satisfactory, commendable support and delivery.” And in a related development, the withdrawal of a criminal charge filed against a prominent constitutional lawyer Prof. Mike Ozekhome (SAN) by the ICPC has been criticised by Transparency International and Amnesty International respectively. New Telegraph reports that the Office of the Attorney General of Federation (OAGF) withdrew the case involving a property in London, the United Kingdom (UK).

The Federal Government has, however, filed fresh charges against the learned silk. A senior security source, who spoke in confidence, said the reputation of the ICPC, and by extension Nigeria, is at stake, considering the international dimension of the case. “The jurisdiction where this alleged crime happened is watching with keen interest hence the concern about the recent development.

“It is sad that this happened after a painstaking investigation process, the minimum requirement was for the Commission to present evidence of alleged impropriety before the court, which would have determined the case either way. “The beauty of it is that the Honourable the Attorney General of the Federation is constitutionally empowered to file a nolle prosequi even at the point of judgement. At least, let the anti-corruption agency confront the SAN with its evidence; a product of painstaking investigation”.

In the same light Transparency International (TI) as well as Amnesty International (AI) said the withdrawal might create some doubts about the seriousness of the government’s fight against corruption. Meanwhile, a former Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, may contend with multi suits by the Federal Government, as findings revealed that security and law enforcement agencies with cases against him have yet to consolidate them.