Dangote, PENGASSAN Face-Off: NANS Protests Against Anti-Masses Policy

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), yesterday held a peaceful rally to express their concerns over the conflict between Dangote Refinery and the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria PENGASSAN over labour issues.

NANS’ peaceful protest, which held along Lagos – Oworonshoki Express Way was said to have been held simultaneously in Asaba and Abuja. The rally, according to the students was to caution against sabotage of Nigeria’s economy. The student’s body declared their support for Dangote Refinery, insisting that Pengassan’s attempt at grounding the Refinery was antimasses and an act of sabotage.

NANS’ however vowed to resist any attempt that could lead to economic sabotage by the Festus Osifo led-PENGASSAN. NANS National Public Relations Officer, comrade Adeyemi Samson Ajasa, who spoke on behalf of the students said it was unfortunate that Nigerians could be made to go through ‘avoidable sufferings’ and difficulties resulting from the prolonged rifts between Dangote Refinery and PENGASSAN.

Ajasa said NANS would not fold its alms to watch saboteurs of the nation’s oil industry to ground the economy. He noted that NANS’ protest was not sponsored but in national interest, adding that the rally held in Asaba, Abuja and Lagos was a warning demonstration, but vowed that if their warning is not heeded, they would not hesitate to take over all the Nigerian roads in another mega protest.

“We are using this opportunity to tell the Federal Government and the actors in the oil sectors that Nigerian students are fully awake. “We are not going to fold our alms and watch the saboteurs of the Nigerian economy to sabotage, frustrate or deliberately impose anti investment policies on the survival of private refineries.

“Over the years, our refineries in Port Harcourt, Kaduna and Warri have been deliberately crippled for decades by saboteurs both within and outside the country for them to sustain the illegal importation of fuel into Nigeria at the expense of Nigerians. Sabotage of refinery like that of Dangote is a national crime,” he stated.