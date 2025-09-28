Dangote/PENGASSAN Face-off: Fuel Scarcity Looms Over Order To Stop Gas, Crude Supply To Refinery

There is a looming nationwide fuel scarcity as the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has directed its members to stop gas supply to the Dangote Petroleum Refinery. That is in response to the rift between the union and the management of the refinery.

The situation will also be aggravated as the Dangote refinery has directed the stoppage of the sale of fuel in Naira by the refinery to marketers.

PENGASSAN had accused the management of mass sack of more than 800 Nigerian workers in the Refinery.

PENGASSAN had given the directive for a halt of gas supply via a circular dated September 26, 2025, and signed by General Secretary of the association, Comrade Lumumba Okugbawa, which was seen by Sunday Telegraph yesterday.

The circular, which directed NGIC to cut off supply, “effective immediately,” was copied to branch chairmen at TotalEnergies, Seplat, Chevron, Oando, Shell, and NGIC.

Okugbawa directed members in major oil and gas companies to halt gas and crude deliveries to the refinery and suspend vessel loading operations.

According to him, the directive was sequel to the refinery’s alleged disengagement of workers seeking to unionise, accusing management of spreading misinformation instead of addressing grievances.

He stated that the directive was necessary to defend its members’ rights. He also directed branch chairmen to report promptly on enforcement progress.

The circular read in part: “We bring you fraternal greetings from the National Secretariat. As you are aware, the Management of Dangote Petroleum Refinery has disengaged our members in reaction to the exercise of their constitutional right to being unionised.

“They have gone further on a mission of misinformation and propaganda to justify this illegitimacy, rather than engaging meaningfully with us to right the wrong. Consequent to these, you are hereby directed to cut off gas supply to NGIC effective immediately. All crude oil supply valves to the Refinery should be shut. The loading operation for vessels headed there should be halted immediately.

“NGIC Chairman, ensure that gas supply to the Refinery is cut off effective immediately,” the circular read in part.

Meanwhile, the Dangote Petroleum Refinery has announced the suspension of petrol sales in Naira.

In an email sent to its customers at 6:42 pm on Friday, the refinery disclosed that the decision would take effect from Sunday, September 28, 2025.

In the notice signed by the Group Commercial Operations of Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals, the company gave reason for the decision as the exhaustion of its Crude-for-Naira allocation.

The company in the notice titled; “Suspension of DPRP PMS Naira Sales – Effective 28th September 2025,” directed their customers with ongoing naira-based transactions to formally request refunds.

The notice read in part: “We write to inform you that Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals has been selling petroleum products in excess of our Naira-Crude allocations and, consequently, we are unable to sustain PMS sales in Naira going forward.

“Kindly note that this suspension of Naira sales for PMS will be effective from Sunday, 28th of September, 2025. We will provide further updates regarding the resumption of supply once the situation has been resolved.

“All customers with PMS transactions in Naira, who would like a refund of their current payments should formally request the processing of their refund.”

Investigations by Sunday Telegraph revealed that some filling stations across the country have shut operations in anticipation of possible pump price increment.

Some of the attendants told the Sunday Telegraph that the owners of the filling stations directed them to close operations till further instruction.

One of them who spoke on condition anonymity said: “Oga told me this morning to stop selling fuel. He did not tell me the reason for his instruction. But we sold fuel to customers on Friday night.”

Some industry stakeholders, who spoke to Sunday Telegraph, said the development would most likely lead to increase in pump prices across the country.

The Chief Executive Officer of Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN), Mr. Clement Isong, in an interview with Sunday Telegraph, urged Nigerians not to panic.

He assured Nigerians that relevant stakeholders will address the challenge and prevent it from escalating.

He stated that if an immediate solution was not found, marketers will import fuel.

Isong said: “I’m pretty sure that in the next few days, industry and government will get together and resolve their differences. I think that they will find a solution sooner or later.