Dangote Pavilion Turns Mecca As Company Marks Special Day At Abuja Fair

The pavilion of the Dangote Group became a beehive of activities on Saturday as participants thronged the venue during the company’s Special Day at the ongoing 20th Abuja International Trade Fair, organised by the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI).

The event drew massive attention as visitors from across Nigeria and beyond engaged with the company’s representatives, explored its wide range of products, and made business enquiries. The ACCI had projected that the 2025 fair would attract over 100,000 participants.

Visitors at the Dangote pavilion expressed excitement about the company’s diverse offerings, particularly its cement, sugar, fertiliser, salt, and petroleum products. Many were also eager to learn more about the Dangote Refinery and the Group’s growing footprint in energy and manufacturing.

One of the visitors, Peter Abdul, described his experience as “fascinating,” highlighting the company’s extensive product range. Another participant from Kano, Ibrahim Rogo, said he was keen on exploring opportunities in petroleum and polypropylene trading, adding that he had collected contact information for potential business engagements.

Members of the diplomatic corps were also present, showing interest in Dangote Sinotruk West Africa Limited, the Group’s truck manufacturing and assembly arm which has become a key player in boosting local capacity in Nigeria’s logistics and transportation sector.

Speaking on behalf of the company, Hashem Ahmed, a General Manager, emphasised Dangote’s role in driving economic growth through job creation and local content development.

“Every bag of cement, every tonne of fertiliser, every litre of petroleum product, and every grain of sugar you consume from Dangote represents more than just a product. It represents a job for a Nigerian, a contract for a local supplier, an opportunity for a small business, and a step toward a more prosperous Nigeria,” he said.

He also acknowledged the contributions of the company’s business partners and distributors nationwide for their role in sustaining the Dangote brand.

Hashem commended the ACCI for the successful organisation of the Trade Fair and for choosing the theme: “Sustainability: Consumption, Incentives, and Taxation,” which he noted aligns with Dangote Group’s vision and mission.

President of the Chamber, Chief Emeka Obegolu, praised Dangote Group for its long-standing partnership with ACCI and its consistent support for trade promotion.

“As a member of our Chamber, the Dangote Group has consistently contributed to the growth and visibility of the Abuja International Trade Fair. Their presence here today, with their impressive pavilion and diverse product showcase, is a testament to their commitment to trade promotion and strengthening Nigeria’s industrial base,” Obegolu stated.

He noted that the Group’s investments in cement, sugar, salt, fertilisers, agriculture, and energy have demonstrated a strong commitment to sustainability, innovation, and value addition, all crucial for building a competitive and self-reliant Nigerian economy.

He further lauded Alhaji Aliko Dangote for his visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to supporting Nigeria’s economic development.