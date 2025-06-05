Dangote Paid N402b Taxes In 2024

Share

President of the Dangote Group, Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has revealed that the conglomerate paid about ₦402 billion in taxes so far in 2024, including Value Added Tax (VAT), corporate, education, and health levies, reaffirming its position as Nigeria’s highest tax-paying company.

Dangote made the disclosure on Thursday during the inauguration of the Lekki Deep-Sea Concrete Road by President Bola Tinubu. The event was attended by top government officials and industry leaders, including billionaire oil magnate Femi Otedola.

He announced that the group is committing around ₦900 billion to eight road infrastructure projects across the country, with the newly commissioned Deep-Sea Concrete Road being one of them. He added that road projects are also underway in Borno State to connect Nigeria with Chad and Cameroon.

Dangote described the Dangote Petroleum Refinery as “in many ways, the brainchild” of President Tinubu, noting that the Lekki Free Trade Zone—established during Tinubu’s tenure as Lagos State governor—laid the foundation for the massive industrial hub now in operation.

He commended the administration’s economic reforms, particularly the “Naira-for-crude” exchange policy, which he described as a bold step towards Nigeria’s economic sovereignty.

“This bold policy has enabled us at Dangote Petroleum Refinery to reduce product prices consistently and guarantee availability for the overall benefit of Nigerians,” he said.

“Some may think that petrol at less than ₦900 is expensive, but there is nowhere in West Africa where petrol is not selling above $1—that’s about ₦1,600.”

According to Dangote, the policy has not only helped stabilise fuel prices—including petrol, diesel, jet fuel, LPG, and polypropylene—but also contributed to strengthening the naira and fostering a more predictable economic environment.

He recounted a conversation with President Tinubu, in which the President admitted he did not originally envision the scale of the current industrial complex when initiating the Free Trade Zone.

“But because you are a visionary leader, what you have seen today is only the beginning. We’ve just started,” Dangote said.

He also praised Tinubu’s “Nigeria First” policy, which encourages local production and reduces dependency on imports.

“Importation means the import of poverty and the export of jobs,” Dangote said. “This aligns with our vision of producing what we consume and promoting self-sufficiency in meeting the basic needs of our people.”

He pledged the continued support of the Dangote Group for the Tinubu administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda, especially in the area of infrastructure development.

