Dangote Packaging To Raise Monthly Output To 52m Bags

Dangote Packaging Limited (DPL) has announced plans to expand into the African export market following a major boost in production capacity, driven by the commissioning of new machinery at its two manufacturing plants.

Chairman of the DPL Board of Directors, Mr. Robert Ade-Odiachi, made the announcement during a strategic board meeting, according to a statement released on Tuesday.

He revealed that the company is increasing its monthly production capacity from 36 million to 52 million polypropylene bags, with plans to further scale output in the coming years.

“With the current increase in production capacity, DPL is ready to explore markets across West, Central, and Southern Africa. Once domestic demand is met, it is only logical to channel our surplus to new territories,” Ade-Odiachi said.

“To this end, we have engaged an export team to lead the charge.”

He emphasized that the company’s foray into export markets would be backed by world-class standards, robust systems, and competitive pricing.

He also hinted at offering trade concessions to accelerate market penetration in target regions.

“DPL’s expansion is part of a wider strategic alignment with the growing demands of the Dangote Group’s industrial portfolio,” Ade-Odiachi added.

“The increase in production will support the Group’s internal supply chain while positioning DPL as a regional packaging powerhouse.”

He further noted that with Dangote’s refinery and petrochemical plants now supplying key raw materials, DPL has achieved self-sufficiency—strengthening its long-term growth prospects.

Also speaking at the meeting, Dangote Group Treasurer and DPL Board Member, Mustapha Matawalle, highlighted the broader economic impact of the expansion.

“This is not just about market dominance and revenue generation. It’s also about job creation and boosting Nigeria’s foreign exchange earnings through export activity,” he said.

Matawalle commended DPL’s adherence to Health, Safety, Security, and Environmental (HSSE) standards, noting that the company remains fully compliant with regulatory expectations.

The company’s latest expansion drive follows the commissioning of advanced machinery in April. At that event, DPL Managing Director Mr. Sai Prakash described the new equipment as cutting-edge and vital to improved productivity and product quality.

“With our rapidly expanding capabilities, stepping into the African market is a natural and timely progression,” Prakash said.

