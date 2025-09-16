Dangote: Our Refinery Ended 50 Years Of Fuel Queues In Nigeria

…says facility opens to partnership

…plans expansion to 700,000 bpd

President/Chief Executive, Dangote Petroleum Refinery, Aliko Dangote, has declared that since the refinery began producing petrol a year ago, Nigeria’s five-decade-long struggle with fuel queues has finally come to an end.

Speaking at a conference to mark the first anniversary of the launch of petrol from the 650,000 barrels-per-day refinery, Dangote highlighted that Nigerians had endured persistent fuel queues since 1975.

However, this issue has been steadily resolved since the refinery commenced production on September 3, 2024. “We have been battling fuel queues since 1975, but today Nigerians are witnessing a new era,” he said.

Dangote said that the refinery remained open to partnerships and collaborations with other stakeholders in the downstream sector, stressing that the industry stands to gain more through collective effort and cooperation. He also clarified that the refinery had no plans to enter the retail market, noting that he declined opportunities to acquire filling stations when they were offered for sale.

Looking ahead, Dangote announced that the refinery’s capacity would be expanded to 700,000 barrels per day in its second year of operation, with the aim of further supporting economic growth and job creation.

Acknowledging the numerous challenges the refinery has faced since its inception, Dangote emphasised the company’s unwavering commitment to Nigeria and Africa. “The journey has been challenging because we sought to transform the downstream sector in Nigeria. Some believed we were taking food from their tables, which simply isn’t true.

What we have done is to make our country and continent proud. Previously, only two African countries were not importing petrol, but regrettably, they have since resumed imports. This is detrimental to Africa,” he added. Reflecting on the challenges faced during the refinery’s development, Dangote disclosed that the project involved enormous risk.

He received repeated warnings from industry experts, investors, local and foreign government of ficials, who argued that only sovereign nations undertook such large-scale refinery ventures.

He admitted that had the project failed, he would have lost all his assets to lenders. “The decision to build the refinery was not easy. If it had gone wrong, lenders would have taken our assets. But we believed in Nigeria and Africa,” he said.

Despite opposition and economic headwinds, the refinery has successfully reduced the price of petrol from nearly N1,100 before production began to N841 in the Southwest, Abuja, Delta, Rivers, Edo, and Kwara. With the gradual rollout of CNG-powered trucks, Dangote anticipates this price reduction will soon be felt nationwide.