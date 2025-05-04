Dangote, NASSI Forge Partnership To Boost Investments In Nasarawa

Share

The Nasarawa State Chapter of the Nigeria Association of Small-Scale Industrialists (NASSI) is collaborating with Dangote Industries Limited (DIL) to unlock new investment opportunities and drive economic growth in the State.

At the heart of this collaboration is Dangote’s 68,000-hectare Nasarawa Sugar Company Limited (NSCL) in Tunga, which stands as Nigeria’s largest Backward Integration Policy (BIP) project in the sugar sector.

Speaking to journalists in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital, NASSI State Chairman, Nidan Sambo Manasseh, highlighted that the 2025 Trade Fair and Exhibition is providing a strategic platform for deepening ties with the Dangote Group.

“We are actively exploring opportunities to strengthen our collaboration with the Dangote Group, especially in expanding employment initiatives through youth and women’s skills acquisition programs, as well as other critical support services,” Manasseh stated.

He expressed profound gratitude for Dangote Group’s ongoing financial support and sponsorship of NASSI initiatives, describing the company’s contributions as “exceptional.”

According to him, the upcoming Nasarawa Trade Fair Exhibition (NASTFE) will serve as a major catalyst for the state’s economic transformation.

He emphasized that the initiative is aligned with Governor Abdullahi Sule’s vision of driving investment and unlocking growth potential.

Manasseh pointed out that Nasarawa’s rich mineral endowment will be a key highlight of the fair, aimed at showcasing how value addition in raw material processing and manufacturing can spur industrial development, particularly among small-scale businesses.

“NASTFE offers a unique opportunity to connect potential investors with Nasarawa’s abundant natural resources and skilled workforce.

“Governor Sule’s dedication to creating a business-friendly environment is being brought to life through this strategic initiative,” he said.

He added that the overarching goal is to leverage the state’s resources to attract investment, generate employment, and contribute to poverty reduction through industrial growth.

In a statement, Dangote Group’s Chief Branding and Communications Officer, Anthony Chiejina, reiterated the company’s commitment to Nasarawa State, describing it as central to its broader investment strategy in Nigeria.

“The sugar project in Tunga, when completed, will be one of the largest sugar investments on the African continent,” the statement said.

Also speaking, the Senior Special Adviser to the President of Dangote Group, Fatima Wali Abdurrahman, reaffirmed the Group’s commitment to the partnership.

“We are not taking this collaboration for granted. Several of our Strategic Business Units (SBUs) are participating in the trade fair,” she noted.

Participating units include Dangote Peugeot Automobiles Nigeria Limited (DPAN), Dangote SinoTruck, Dangote Sugar Refinery, Dangote Salt (NASCON), and Dangote Cement, among others.

Abdurrahman stated that the trade fair provides a vital opportunity to engage with stakeholders and prospective business partners. She added that a dedicated Help Desk will be set up at the Dangote pavilion to handle inquiries and collect feedback.

She encouraged all attendees to visit the Dangote stand and explore the company’s diverse and innovative product offerings.

Share