Dangote Marks Special Day At Abuja International Trade Fair

The pavilion of Dangote Group became a mecca of sort over the weekend as participants swarmed around the company at the ongoing 20th Abuja International Trade Fair. The Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) had projected that the 2025 Fair will attract over 100,000 participants from across Nigeria and beyond.

Dangote Group marked its Special Day at the weekend. Visitors to the company’s pavilion expressed interest in Dangote Refinery and the Group’s wide range of products. A visibly delighted visitor, Peter Abdul, who spoke to newsmen at the Dangote booth, said he was particularly fascinated by the company’s range of products, especially its sugar, cement, fertiliser, and salt.

A participant from Kano, Ibrahim Rogo, expressed interest in exploring opportunities in petroleum and polypropylene trading, noting that he had collected the company’s contact information for further engagement. Members of the diplomatic corps also visited the company’s pavilion to inquire about Dangote Sinotruk West Africa Limited, a leading truck manufacturing and assembly company under the Dangote Group, known for enhancing local capacity in logistics and transportation.

Speaking earlier, representative of the company, Hashem Ahmed, said: “Every bag of cement, every tonne of fertiliser, every litre of petroleum product, and every grain of sugar you consume from Dangote represents more than just a product. It represents a job for a Nigerian, a contract for a local supplier, an opportunity for a small business, and a step toward a more prosperous Nigeria.”