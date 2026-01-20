Dangote Maps Path For 2030 Africa’s Economic Growth

Dangote Industries Limited (DIL) has announced an ambitious Vision 2030 strategy aimed at fast-tracking Africa’s industrialisation, strengthening economic self-sufficiency, and empowering the continent’s next generation.

President of the Group, Aliko Dangote, reaffirmed that the company’s long-term direction is focused on building Africa’s capacity to feed itself, power its economy, and develop its people sustainably.

Revealing the Group’s expansion roadmap, Mr Dangote stated that Dangote Cement is targeting an increase in its production capacity to approximately 90 million tonnes by 2030.

He noted that this scale-up would position the company as one of the world’s most competitive cement producers.

“Our ambition goes far beyond building factories,” Dangote said. “We are building the structures that will enable Africa to feed itself, power its industries, and equip its people for long-term prosperity.”

Highlighting plans under the Vision 2030 framework, Dangote explained that the goal is to transform DIL into a $100 billion enterprise by 2030 through sustained industrial expansion, cross-border investments, and strengthening Africa’s independence in strategic sectors such as energy, manufacturing, and infrastructure.

“Under this vision, we have announced the expansion of our petroleum refinery from 650,000 barrels per day to 1.4 million barrels per day, and our fertiliser plant to 12 million metric tonnes per annum,” he said.

“Our cement business is also on track to reach 90 million tonnes by 2030, which means producing 50 per cent more than the entire cement output of Saudi Arabia.”

According to him, Vision 2030 forms a core part of the Group’s “Africa First” mission. “This vision is borne out of my firm belief that Africa’s future will be built by Africans who refuse to accept limits, people who dream big, work hard, and never stop believing in what is possible.”

As part of its long-term commitment to developing African talent, Dangote said he had announced a ₦1 trillion ($600 million) education fund in December 2025.

“Empowering the next generation is essential for building the Africa we envision. This fund is a major investment in the future of young Africans who will drive the continent’s transformation in the years to come,” he added.