Dangote, Lekki Port, Others To Receive Marcon Excellence Awards At 2025 Maritime Retreat

Nigeria’s top maritime industry players including Africa’s richest man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote; Lekki Deep Seaport; and Lekki Freeport Terminal have been named among the distinguished recipients of the 2025 Maritime Correspondents’ Organisation of Nigeria (MARCON) Awards for Excellence.

The honours will be presented during the 2025 Nigeria Maritime Journalists Retreat slated for December 4 at De Marii Hotel, Lagos Free Trade Zone, Lekki. This year’s edition, themed “Maximising Emerging Technologies for Sustainable Import and Export Trade,” is expected to convene influential stakeholders across Nigeria’s maritime, technology and trade sectors.

In a statement signed by Conference Planning Committee Secretary, Adaku Onyenu cheya, MARCON said Alhaji Dangote and the Dangote Group were selected for their transformative investments shaping Nigeria’s maritime landscape.

These include the multibillion-dollar Dangote Refinery, Greenview Development Nigeria Limited, Blue Star Shipping and long-standing port logistics operations that have driven the growth of the Nigerian maritime industry for over two decades.

Lekki Freeport Terminal, operators of the Lekki Deep Seaport container terminal, is recognised as Nigeria’s most automated terminal, celebrated for its operational efficiency, fast vessel turnaround time and strong user satisfaction.

The terminal’s support for barge operations has also eased logistics bottlenecks and improved cargo evacuation around the port corridor. MARCON further noted that the Lekki Deep Seaport has accelerated Nigeria’s am bition to become a maritime transshipment hub for West and Central Africa.

With lightering operations now moving cargoes from Lagos to countries such as Ghana, Benin, Togo, Côte d’Ivoire and Cameroon, Nigeria has emerged as a competitive player in regional shipping.

According to the committee, the awardees have deepened Nigeria’s participation in the blue economy, expanded trade opportunities, created jobs and strengthened investor confidence in the country’s maritime sector.

Other recipients include Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority, Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho; President General of the Maritime Workers’ Union of Nigeria, Comrade Francis Bunu Abi; Registrar/CEO of the Corporate Affairs Commission, Hussaini Ishaq Magaji (SAN); and Director General of NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi (CCIE).