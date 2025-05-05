Dangote Lauds Tinubu For New NNPCL Team

Share

The Chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has praised President Bola Tinubu for assembling a capable leadership team at the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd).

He specifically highlighted the appointments of Mr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari as Group Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Ahmadu Musa Kida as Non-Executive Chairman.

According to a statement released on Monday, Dangote said he visited the President to commend him for putting together such a formidable and professionally competent team that is eminently qualified to take NNPC Ltd to greater heights.

He stated that the new management team brings a wealth of technical expertise, along with managerial experience essential for revitalising Nigeria’s most strategic public enterprise.

The new team, according to Dangote, under the leadership of Ojulari and Kida, reflects the President’s strategic intent to drive reform and innovation across the energy sector.

“We are confident that this team will address systemic challenges, align with the President’s vision of a $1 trillion economy, and reposition NNPC Limited for operational excellence and long-term sustainability,” Dangote said.

Reacting to questions from select media outlets regarding his recent comment that he is still fighting for the survival of his $20 billion refinery and determined to confront entrenched interests in the oil sector, Dangote clarified that his statement was not in any way directed at the new leadership of NNPC Ltd.

He noted that the new leadership at NNPC Ltd has so far been supportive in meeting the company’s needs.

Dangote revealed that the “cabals” he was referring to are some major oil marketers and traders who are bent on frustrating President Tinubu’s efforts to revamp the nation’s economy.

He added that the recent activities and structural reforms introduced by NNPC Ltd serve as strong indicators of the organisation’s renewed focus on transparency, efficiency, and accountability.

“The calibre of individuals at the helm, and their deliberate, reform-driven agenda, demonstrate a commitment to fostering a culture of performance and professionalism,” he added.

Dangote expressed confidence that the new leadership of NNPC Ltd will propel the country’s energy industry to new heights.

He reaffirmed his group’s commitment to supporting the collective vision of a prosperous, energy-secure Nigeria.

