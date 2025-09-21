Dangote, Kwankwaso, Others Attend Idris Dankabo’s 3rd Day Prayer In Kano

The third-day prayer for the late Sarkin Gabas and District Head of Kabo, Alhaji Idris Adamu Dankabo, was held on Sunday in Kano.

The prayer session, led by Malam Umar Ali alongside other Islamic scholars, took place at the residence of the late ruler’s father, Alhaji Muhammadu Adamu Dankabo. It featured Qur’anic recitations for the deceased, his late father, and his mother.

The event drew thousands of sympathizers from far and near, including dignitaries such as former Minister of Justice, Mohammed Bello Adoke; Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, and his deputy, Comrade Aminu Abdulsalam Gwarzo; Special Assistant on Media to President Bola Tinubu, Abdul’Aziz Abdul’Aziz; and former Governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

Others in attendance included business mogul Alhaji Aliko Dangote and former Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, Hon. Kabiru Alasan Rurum.

The late traditional ruler, aged 48, died on Thursday night following a motor accident in Kano metropolis. His funeral prayer was held on Friday at the Emir’s Palace, Kofar Kudu, and was led by the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, with thousands in attendance.

Idris Dankabo was the eldest son of the late Alhaji Muhammadu Adamu Dankabo, Jarma of Kano and Chairman of the defunct Kabo Air Limited. The Dankabo family remains one of Kano’s most influential, with the late patriarch playing a pioneering role in business, politics, and philanthropy.

Founded in 1980, Kabo Air once operated domestic, regional, and international flights, before later focusing on charter and Hajj operations. At its peak, the airline had a fleet of five Boeing 747 Jumbo Jets, making it Africa’s largest privately owned long-range fleet.

The title of Sarkin Gabas, held by the late Idris Dankabo, is among the senior titles in the Kano Emirate, carrying both cultural and administrative responsibilities. His death at a relatively young age has created a significant void in the emirate’s traditional leadership structure, which continues to wield immense influence in Northern Nigeria.