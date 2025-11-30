Dangote, Kano Gov’t Strengthen Partnerships At 2025 Trade Fair

The Dangote Group and the Kano State Government are deepening collaborations to promote business growth and social development in the state.

This comes as participants thronged the company’s pavilion at the 46th Kano International Trade Fair to explore a wide array of innovative products on display.

Kano State Commissioner for Investment and Commerce, Shehu Wada Sagagi, told journalists that the government is consolidating existing partnerships with the Dangote Group while exploring new initiatives.

“The partnership with Dangote Group will strengthen Kano’s industrial and trade capacity. By linking government policies with private sector initiatives, we are creating opportunities for businesses to grow in Kano State,” he said.

He also praised the group for its commitment to Nigeria’s economic development and support for the Kano Trade Fair.

Dangote Group is one of the major sponsors of the 2025 Trade Fair. A company statement highlighted that a key component of its collaboration with Kano State is the development of a world-class rice milling plant designed to boost local production, enhance value addition, and provide modern processing capabilities that meet national and international standards.

On social initiatives, the statement noted that the Aliko Dangote Foundation continues to impact Kano State through programmes targeting livelihoods, education, health, and nutrition.

“In food security, the Foundation distributed 120,000 bags of rice and over 10,000 iftar meals during Ramadan in 2024/2025, providing critical relief to vulnerable households. Child malnutrition has been addressed through Ready-To-Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF) and awareness campaigns in collaboration with the state government,” the statement added.

Empowerment and poverty alleviation remain central to the group’s efforts, with micro-grants provided to women and vulnerable groups to start or expand small businesses. In education, the Foundation funded a modern Business School facility at Bayero University, Kano, and supported infrastructure upgrades at Kano State University of Science & Technology, Wudil.

Healthcare support has also been significant, including contributions to a Surgical and Diagnostic Centre at Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital, Kano.

Responding to evolving market demand, the Dangote Group will unveil new 100-gram and 25-kilogram rice bags at its Special Day on December 4, 2025, during the Trade Fair.

Dayo Laniyan, Regional Director of Cement, Northwest, said the fair’s theme, “Empowering SMEs for Sustainable Growth,” aligns with the company’s philosophy. “SMEs are the backbone of any economy and play a critical role in enhancing growth, development, security, and stability,” he added.

President of the Kano Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (KACCIMA), Ambassador Hassan Usman Darma, noted that around 100 organizations and over 1,000 exhibitors from Nigeria and abroad are participating.

He highlighted improvements and expansions at the fair site and reaffirmed the intention to partner with Dangote Group on SME development, backward integration, and industrial skills transfer.