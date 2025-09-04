Dangote Issues Fresh Warning To Truckers Over Unauthorized Use Of Logo

Dangote Industries Limited (DIL) has reiterated its warning to truck operators against the unauthorised display of its logo on vehicles, noting that such actions have caused serious embarrassment to the brand.

In a statement released on Thursday , the company expressed concern that despite previous warnings, some truckers with no affiliation to Dangote continue to use the logo, often for personal gain. Some of these vehicles have reportedly been involved in incidents wrongly attributed to the company.

Dangote pledged to intensify monitoring efforts in collaboration with security agencies and pursue legal action against offenders. The company emphasised: “We have repeatedly cautioned truckers to refrain from using our logo on unauthorised vehicles. Moving forward, we will increase vigilance and take decisive legal action against misuse of our brand identity.”

The company also expressed alarm over misinformation linking it to accidents, urging the public and media to verify facts before dissemination. Dangote clarified that its fleet, which includes over 12,000 trucks in Nigeria and over 6,000 active daily, is closely monitored, with ongoing collaboration with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and other regulatory bodies.

Dangote denied any connection to two fatal traffic accidents that occurred on Wednesday in Enugu State. According to police reports, the trucks involved belonged to Visco Investment Global and Global Investment, not Dangote. The first crash involved a Howo truck transporting cement, killing five occupants of a Toyota Corolla and one passenger in a minibus. The second involved a Sino truck colliding with a tricycle, resulting in four deaths.

The company extended condolences to the victims’ families and reiterated its commitment to road safety, stricter monitoring, and legal action against unauthorised use of its brand.