Dangote Increases Fuel Price By N100 Per Litre

Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals on Tuesday increased the fuel gantry or ex-depot price from ₦699 to ₦799 per litre.

In a statement issued on Monday night, January 26, the refinery also stated that MRS retail outlets will be selling at N839 per litre instead of about N739 they had been selling during the yuletide.

The statement read in part: “With the festive period concluded, PMS (fuel) prices have been modestly realigned to sustainable levels to support long term market stability and affordability.

Under the current alignment, the PMS (fuel) gantry price is N799 per litre, while MRS retail outlets are selling at N839 per litre.”

The refinery reaffirmed its commitment to market stability and an uninterrupted nationwide supply of fuel.

“During the recent festive period, the Refinery implemented a deliberate and temporary price support intervention to cushion Nigerians at a time of heightened household spending.

“This marked the second consecutive festive season in which the Refinery absorbed high costs in the national interest, including logistics support in 2024 and a price reduction in 2025 to promote affordability and market calm.

”Despite the price reduction, many filling stations failed to reflect the new price at the pump, thereby denying Nigerians the benefits of the reduction,” it said.

The Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Petroleum Refinery, David Bird, stated that the refinery continues to supply the domestic market with approximately 50 million litres of PMS daily, with nationwide evacuation and distribution operating normally.

He noted that the Refinery’s design flexibility allows it to process a wide range of crude and intermediate feedstocks, enabling continued PMS supply during planned maintenance activities. According to him, this capability ensures that the domestic supply remains stable and uninterrupted.

”As a domestic producer, Dangote Petroleum Refinery continues to shield the Nigerian market from import-related volatility and external supply disruptions, while remaining a stabilising force in the downstream petroleum sector.

”Dangote Petroleum Refinery remains focused on delivering energy security, price stability, and long-term value for Nigerians,” the statement added.