Dangote Inaugurates N15bn Nationwide Palliatives Distribution With 1m Bags Of 10kg Rice

In a bid to address the pressing needs of the less privileged during this time of hardship, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, the Chairman of Dangote Group, has initiated a nationwide monumental distribution of palliatives across the country, starting with one million beneficiaries of 10kg bags of rice covering the entire nation.

Among the one million beneficiaries in Nigeria, Kano State received 120,000, and from there, the distribution will continue throughout the country. Also, in Kano, the disbursement of the rice palliatives will continue in all local governments.

The inauguration ceremony, held at the open theatre of the Kano State Government House, was orchestrated by Alhaji Dangote himself, and witnessed by the state Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf.

The distribution, according to Alhaji Dangote, aims not only to alleviate hunger but also to invest in long-term solutions for the communities across Nigeria.

We should stand as one community, one nation, extending our hand of friendship and brotherhood,” remarked Alhaji Dangote, emphasizing the importance of unity and compassion during these challenging times. “During this month of Ramadan, we are reminded of the spirit of compassion and generosity. This initiative is not just about addressing hunger; it’s about fostering a sense of communal support.”

Alhaji Aliko Dangote said the gesture is for 774 local governments nationwide, covering one million bags of rice, with Kano State receiving the lion’s share of 120 thousand beneficiaries

“I am confidently informing you today’s distribution is special. Despite the fact that for the past 30 years, we have been extending support to the teaming populace. We decided to come and add this project to relieve our fellow Nigerians in need.

The richest Black man, Alhaji Dangote, told the gathering that this initiative was done in addition to the 10 thousand beneficiaries who are being fed daily in Kano, noting that 15 billion Naira was spent for the gesture nationwide.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf lauded Alhaji Dangote’s generosity, noting that the distribution comes at a critical time when many individuals are in dire need of assistance. He urged the distribution committees, including the state’s HISBAH Board, to ensure that the process is carried out with utmost transparency, ensuring that the aid reaches those who need it most.

The gesture by Alhaji Aliko Dangote will alleviate the hardship faced by many people,” Governor Yusuf stated, emphasizing the significance of selecting 120,000 beneficiaries from Kano for the inauguration ceremony.

Zouera Yousoufou, the Managing Director of the Aliko Dangote Foundation, shed light on Alhaji Dangote’s consistent philanthropic efforts, noting that the foundation plays a pivotal role in encouraging and facilitating such benevolent initiatives.

It is we at the Dangote Foundation who encouraged him to publicize the gesture, so others can emulate but he has been doing it for years without the left hand knowing what the right hand was given, ensuring that assistance is provided to those in need without drawing undue attention,” remarked Yousoufou, highlighting the discreet nature of Alhaji Dangote’s philanthropy.

The distribution of palliatives spearheaded by Alhaji Aliko Dangote signifies a concerted effort to alleviate the suffering of the less fortunate and exemplifies the spirit of compassion and solidarity.