Dangote Hosts NNPC GCEO, Ojulari At Dangote Refinery⁩

The President and Chief Executive of Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote, on Saturday, 21 February 2026, played host to the Group Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Bayo Ojulari, and other top executives at the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals.

The update on the meeting was disclosed in a picture story posted on the official social media page of the Dangote Group.

The NNPC boss was captured alongside Aminu Dangote and other executives during the visit while being conducted round the refinery facilities.

READ ALSO:

The visit is currently ongoing at the refinery, and further details are expected once it is concluded.

The visit is expected to focus on ongoing collaboration, operational synergy, and efforts to boost domestic refining capacity and energy security in Nigeria.