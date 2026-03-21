Dangote Hikes Fuel Gantry Price By N70 To N1,245 Per Litre 

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals has hiked its fuel gantry or ex-depot price from N1,175 per litre to N1,245 per litre, an increase of N70 per litre.

The refinery cited escalating global geopolitical tensions for the price hike.

The new price increment was contained in a a notice sent to marketers on Friday night even as it also adjusted upward its coastal price from N1,512,648 per metric tonne to N1,606,518 per metric tonne.

It stated that the new pricing template will take effect from midnight on March 21, 2026.

According to it, the adjustment was necessary to reflect prevailing market realities.

It added that the upward price review was caused by external factors beyond its control.

The notice read in part:“Please be informed that due to the current global geo-political situation which has further escalated, the PMS gantry & coastal price has been reviewed and updated as outlined below.

“The refinery raised its coastal price from N1,512,648 per metric tonne to N1,606,518 per metric tonne, while the gantry price increased from N1,175 per litre to N1,245 per litre.

“Please note that the revised price will apply to all unloaded gantry and coastal volumes and is effective from 12am on the 21st of March 2026,” it stated.

“For customers with a valid Bank Guarantee with DPRP, loading will continue with existing ATCs/PRN (if any) provided the BG credit balance covers the price change differential.

“The corresponding debit note will be passed in your trading account with DPRP. Payment evidence for the price change differential will be required by Monday, 23-March-2026.”