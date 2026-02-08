Dangote Group’s Vice President Bags Person Of The Year Award

Vice President (Oil & Gas) of Dangote Industries Limited, Devakumar V. G. Edwin, has been honoured with the prestigious Person of the Year award at the 9th Annual Award and Lecture of the Daily Asset Newspapers, in recognition of his outstanding contributions to Nigeria’s oil and gas sector and his role in advancing the operations and strategic communication of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals (DPRP).

The award, presented during a well-attended ceremony that brought together government officials, industry leaders, media executives, and key stakeholders, celebrated Edwin’s leadership, professionalism, and commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s energy sector.

Speaking at the award ceremony Thursday in Abuja, Publisher of the Daily Asset Newspaper, Dr. Cletus Akwaya, described Mr. Edwin as instrumental to the success of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals (DPRP).

He said under his stewardship, the Dangote Refinery has continued to play a transformative role in boosting domestic refining capacity, enhancing product availability, and supporting the nation’s economic diversification agenda.

He noted that Mr. Edwin’s dedication to transparent stakeholder engagement, industry advocacy, and effective corporate communication has helped shape public understanding of the refinery’s strategic importance to Nigeria and Africa’s energy landscape.

“His recognition as Person of the Year further shows the growing impact of the Dangote Refinery as a catalyst for industrial growth, job creation, and sustainable national development, “he said.

The Daily Asset Annual Award and Lecture is widely regarded as one of the platforms that recognises individuals and institutions making significant contributions to national progress, leadership excellence, and sectoral transformation.

Dr. Akwaya said Mr. Edwin should be honoured and celebrated not just in Nigeria, but across Africa, for changing the narrative in the Nigeria’s petroleum sector.

Reading his citation, the publisher said the Person of the Year/Corporate Achiever of the Year Award was conferred on Mr. Edwin “for serving as the backbone in the process of establishing the Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals (DPRP)., the largest single train refinery globally.

According to him, the Dangote Refinery is a gamechanger, as it has helped Nigeria attain self-sufficiency in petroleum products, and thus reducing import dependence, and stimulate economic growth.

For this effort, he said, “Engr Edwin is Daily Asset iconic Corporate Achiever/Person of the Year.”

Mr. Edwin was represented at the event by Dangote Group’s Senior General Manager, External Relations/Stakeholder Management, Alhaji Abatcha Bishara.

A statement from the Dangote Group said: “At Dangote Refinery, we remain committed to supporting Nigeria’s energy security, strengthening domestic refining capacity, and contributing meaningfully to national economic growth. This recognition encourages us to continue communicating transparently and engaging constructively with stakeholders and the public.

“We also wish to appreciate the media community for their continuous support and collaboration. Responsible journalism and credible communication remain vital to national development, and Daily Asset has consistently demonstrated this commitment.”

Edwin joins a distinguished list of other recipients who have demonstrated exceptional service and commitment to Nigeria’s development, some of whom are: Executive Chairman of Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS), Dr. Zacch Adedeji, National Chairman Arewa Consultative Forum, Chief Mamman Mike Osuman, Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State, Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State, Senator Kawu Sumaila, and Minister of Livestock Development, Hon. Idi Mukhtar Maiha, among others.

The Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas also emerged as the Best Government Agency of the Year.

Early this week, at the Nigeria International Energy Summit in Abuja, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, said the Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals (DPRP) has significantly enhanced the supply of petroleum products in the country.