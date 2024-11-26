Dangote Group’s Subsidiaries Win Groundbreaking Investment Awards

Share

Dangote Industries Limited (DIL) and its subsidiaries, Dangote Cement Plc and Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals, stole the show at the weekend in Lagos when they carted away excellence awards bestowed by the private sector employers’ body, Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA) during its 2024 annual night of recognitions.

Dangote Group was recognised under the Visible Impact Award for Resilience & Entrepreneurship;

Dangote Cement won the Sectoral Excellence Award in the Chemical and NonMetallic Products category, while the 650,000bpd capacity world’s largest single train refinery, Dangote Refinery won the Groundbreaking Investment award.

Basking in the euphoria of the recognitions, Dangote Industries Limited’s VicePresident, Oil and Gas, Mr. Devakumar Edwin, who was on ground to receive the awards described them as reflecting the values of Dangote Group and its subsidiaries as top employers of labour showing resilience in the face of tough business operating environment.

