Dangote Group’s Chiejina Makes Global Influence 100 Again

Mr. Anthony Chiejina, Group Chief of Branding and Communications at Dangote Group, has been named to the prestigious 2025 Influence 100, reaffirming his status as one of the world’s most consequential communications leaders and the only Nigerian on 2026 list.

This marks Chiejina’s fifth consecutive appearance on the global ranking, having previously been listed in 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024, a rare distinction highlighting both consistency and sustained global relevance.

His continued presence places him among an elite group of in-house communicators whose judgment, influence, and strategic insight shape corporate reputation at the highest levels.

Published annually by PRovoke Media, now in its 13th year, the Influence 100 identifies the most impactful senior communications, corporate affairs, and marketing executives worldwide.

The 2025 list reflects a rapidly evolving global environment where communications has become a core pillar of leadership, governance, and trust-building amid geopolitical uncertainty, technological disruption, and heightened public scrutiny.

PRovoke Media noted that honorees demonstrate strategic clarity, cultural intelligence, and the ability to guide organizations through complexity. Selection is based on organizational seniority, global reach, influence over budgets and agency partnerships, and contributions to thought leadership and industry direction, with attention to gender balance, racial diversity, and geographic representation.

Chiejina’s inclusion highlights his central role in shaping Dangote Group’s reputation, Africa’s largest industrial conglomerate. For over 15 years, he has overseen corporate communications across the group’s diverse portfolio, spanning cement, agriculture, energy, manufacturing, and consumer goods.

His stewardship has been instrumental in positioning Dangote as Africa’s most admired indigenous company and a symbol of African industrial ambition.

Under his leadership, the group’s communications function has navigated complex regulatory environments, major industrial expansions, and heightened global attention as Dangote deepens its footprint across Africa while advancing sustainability and energy security initiatives.

Before joining Dangote Group, Chiejina held senior roles at Zenith Bank, Oceanic Bank, Seven Up Bottling Company, African Economic Digest, and African Concord, gaining insight into Nigeria’s political economy, financial markets, and media landscape—a breadth of experience that continues to inform Dangote Group’s engagement with stakeholders locally and globally.

The 2025 Influence 100 list also features 28 new entrants alongside high-profile re-entries from senior communications leaders in major global companies, including Walmart, Apple, Shell, Microsoft, Nvidia, Nissan, Coca-Cola, Google, Lufthansa, MTN, Emirates, Ford, Marriott, Tencent, and Reliance Industries. Twenty countries are represented, with women comprising a majority for the second consecutive year.

Chiejina’s sustained recognition underscores not only personal professional excellence but also the growing visibility of African corporate leadership in global reputation management, reinforcing Nigeria’s place in shaping the future of communications leadership worldwide.