Dangote Group Retrieves Remains Of Phyna’s Late Sister

Following the tragic demise of the sister of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season Seven winner, Ijeoma Josephine Atabor, better known as Phyna, Ruth Atabor, the representatives of Dangote Group have reportedly retrieved her remains.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Ruth passed away in the early hours of Sunday, August 31, after a leg amputation, due to a tragic accident involving a truck linked to the Dangote Group.

It would be recalled that the accident reportedly happened on a Wednesday around Auchi Polytechnic, Edo State, after which Phyna called out Dangote group to take responsibility for their actions.

Announcing his death in a statement issued by its Eko Solicitors & Advocates, the family asserted that Ruth passed away at about 6:30 am.

The statement read, “With a heavy heart, the family regrets to announce the passing on to glory of their daughter, sister, and mother on this 31st Day of August, 2025, at about 06:30 am.”

It was later gathered that a family source contacted Dangote Group after Ruth’s demise, and her body was thereafter transported to the mortuary

“When she died this morning, the representatives of Dangote Group were contacted and notified. They later came and took the corpse to the mortuary.

“We are expecting that they take over the expenses of her burial, since they had stepped in to take over her medical expenses,” the source who requested anonymity disclosed.

Another relative who also pleaded for anonymity explained Ruth’s personality, describing her as a joyful person.

“We will miss her. We had thought she would survive after she started recuperating. She was very loving to be with. We used to call her Bobo, which was her nickname. She stayed with her parents at Ketu-Alapere from where they often visited our family house in Omojua Estate, Kosofe,” the relative said.

Meanwhile, Phyna had earlier demanded that her sister be flown to India for treatment.

She wrote, “Dear @aliko_dangotegcon @dangotegroup, from all that has happened, you decided to rather tell the Nigerian police to remove the plate number on the truck that crushed my sister,” she wrote.

“Also, one of your managers is going to the station tomorrow. What happened to seeing my sister first? If that truck and your driver should leave that station! Na money you get, you no be God. But my God is bigger. Enough is enough, una don too show people, but you see this? Ahhhh.”

In response, the Dangote Group engaged with law enforcement and met the family at Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital, Edo State.

The company also pledged full responsibility for the medical treatment in line with its welfare policies.