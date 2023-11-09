Dangote Group Reiterates Commitment To Youth Employment

Dangote group has re – e m p h a s i s e d commitment to ending youth unemployment in Nigeria. Group Executive Director, Commercial Operations, Fatimah Aliko- Dangote, made the pledge while speaking during the Dangote Special Day at the ongoing Lagos International Trade Fair. She said Dangote Industries Limited and its subsidiaries were the largest providers of employment in Nigeria after the government.

“This is part of his vision, to deepen the Nigerian economy through industrialization and create jobs for the teeming youth population. The Group is also contributing massively to the nation’s revenue with Dangote Cement, Dangote Sugar Refinery and NASCON Allied Industries paying N473.63 billion in taxes between 2020 and 2022. “Dangote Industries Limited through investments in several sectors has created and promoted linkages across the economy.

“Our recent steps to consolidate Dangote Sugar Refinery, Dangote Salt (NASCON Allied Industries and Dangote Rice into Dangote Foods are part of our strategies to harness the benefits of backward integration via linkages and build a more formidable food subsidiary,” Aliko- Dangote said. She said: “We believe that industrialisation is key to diversification of the economy and processing our raw materials into finished products will in a great way create more values in the economy.

“Our passion for industrialization, creation of linkages and value addition informs our decision to become strategic partners with all the major Chambers of Commerce and Industry across the nation.” She emphasised: “The the Lagos Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) occupies a unique position as the pioneer Chamber of Commerce and Industry. You have continued to play a ‘significant role in the economic growth of Lagos in particular and Nigeria in general.

“The theme of 2023 Lagos International Trade Fair, “Connecting Businesses, Creating Value” is apt. Value creation should be the goal of any business. Our investment decisions at Dangote Group, are focused on creating values for all stakeholders. Dangote Cement Plc remains the continent’s foremost cement producer, with operations in 14 African countries. “The activities of the cement company through its multiplier effect, provides direct and indirect employment to millions of people across Africa. Through its corporate social responsibility interventions, Dangote Cement has touched the lives of thousands of people in host communities across Africa.”