The Dangote Group has appointed David Bird as chief executive officer of its fuels and petrochemicals division. Bird, formerly the head of Oman’s Duqm refinery and instrumental in the development of the Duqm refinery, appointment cam3 as Dangote continues to ramp up production since commissioning in January 2024.

Th3 company said in a statement that Aliko Dangote would remain the chairman of the refining business and CEO of the broader group, which also operates in the cement, fertiliser, and sugar industries. Bird brings to the table a strategic trading-led mindset, feedstock diversification expertise, and an emphasis on refinery efficiency.