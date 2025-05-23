Dangote Group, Niger Govt, Forge Multi-Billion Naira Agric Partnership

Share

In a significant move to accelerate the growth of commercial agriculture in Nigeria, the Dangote Group and the Niger State Government have announced a landmark partnership worth billions of naira.

The initiative is aimed at transforming the agricultural landscape of the state through extensive investment in rice production and infrastructure development.

As part of this collaboration, the Dangote Group is deploying substantial resources into its rice production operations in Niger State and is actively participating in the Niger Food Initiative—an ambitious agricultural development programme spearheaded by the state government in alliance with private sector stakeholders.

Speaking at the official opening ceremony of the 21st Niger National Trade Fair in Minna on Thursday, Fatima Wali Abdurrahman, Senior Special Adviser to the President and CEO of Dangote Group, stated that the company’s ultra-modern rice mill in Wushishi is “progressing steadily and on track for completion.”

“As part of our commitment to advancing agriculture, we plan to establish one of the largest rice mills here in Niger State,” she announced.

Highlighting the trade fair’s theme, “Commercial Agriculture as the Major Contributor to Sub-National Economic Growth and National GDP,” Abdurrahman noted that the initiative is expected to strengthen food security and create substantial employment across the state.

She revealed that the 32 Metric Tonnes Per Hour (MTPH) rice mill is being constructed on a 30-hectare site and will be one of the most advanced facilities of its kind in Nigeria. The mill is designed to deliver high efficiency, reduce waste, and ensure premium-quality rice output.

“This facility will not only increase local rice production but also reinforce the agricultural value chain from farm to market,” she said. “We will support local farmers with essential inputs such as fertilizers and seedlings, and act as 100% off-takers of their production at competitive market prices.”

In addition to the mill, the Dangote Group is building 32 storage silos near Wushishi, each with a 2,500 metric ton capacity for paddy rice. The project also includes a 5.8-megawatt captive power plant, aimed at reducing reliance on the national electricity grid and enhancing operational sustainability.

Representing Governor Umar Muhammed Bago at the event, Niger State Commissioner for Trade, Investment and Industry, Aminu Suleiman Takuma, emphasized the administration’s commitment to opening the state for large-scale investment in commercial agriculture. He lauded the Dangote Group’s role and encouraged further investments under the state’s favorable business environment.

Meanwhile, President of the Niger Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NCCIMA), Dr. Bisi Adeniyi, urged the private sector to seize the opportunity to invest in agriculture, taking advantage of Niger State’s vast arable land.

Also speaking at the event, Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Sabi Abdullahi, represented by Dr. Suleiman Ladan, reiterated that commercial agriculture remains a cornerstone of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s economic development agenda.

Plans are underway to elevate the Niger National Trade Fair to international status, further enhancing its role as a platform for investment, innovation, and economic transformation.

