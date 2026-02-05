Dangote Group, Kaduna Chamber, Drive Local Content Agenda At 2026 Trade Fair

Dangote Industries Limited and the Kaduna Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (KADCCIMA) are in strategic partnership to promote local manufacturing at the 47th Trade Fair, which is expected to be declared open on February 6, 2026, by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Dangote Group is sponsoring the fair with the theme: From Reforms to Results: Economic Transformation through Sustained Local Content Development.

The fair, according to KADCCIMA, is expected to attract over ten thousand participants.

Speaking to newsmen in Kaduna, President of KADCCIMA, Alhaji Farouk Suleiman, said: “Our relationship with Dangote Group is one of strategic partnership built on shared values, industrial growth, local content development, and economic transformation.”

According to KADCCIMA, “Dangote Group has consistently demonstrated belief in Northern Nigeria’s economic potential, and KADCCIMA sees the company not just as a sponsor, but as a development partner.”

He said the 2026 edition of the fair will focus on business matchmaking between Business-to-Business (B2B) and Business-to-Government (B2G), local manufacturing and value addition, investment facilitation, SMEs financing, market access, and strategic partnerships with companies like the Dangote Group.

The KADCCIMA President said this year’s fair is designed as an economic catalyst to increase trade and commerce, as well as attract investors.

Other areas of focus, he said, include import substitution through local production, promotion of Made-in-Nigeria goods, and stronger private sector-led growth.

He described the Dangote Group as a cornerstone partner in Nigeria’s industrial journey.

“We invite Dangote Group to continue leading from the front, not only as a sponsor, but as a mentor, investor, and catalyst for small businesses.”

Speaking, Regional Director and Senior Special Adviser to the President of the Dangote Group, Fatima Wali-Abdurrahman, said that aside from being a sponsor, the conglomerate is a believer in local content development.

She said: “Dangote Group’s commitment to local manufacturing has been demonstrated through its various investments in sugar, cement, and petrochemicals, which have contributed to providing jobs and supporting government revenue through taxation.”

Mrs. Wali-Abdurrahman said: “The Dangote Group has remained a leading example of how sustained local content investment can transform economies. Through strategic investments in cement production, agriculture, petrochemicals, fertilizer, and petroleum refining, the Group has demonstrated the power of local capacity development.”

A statement signed by the Group Chief Corporate Communication Officer of the company, Anthony Chiejina, said as part of its strategies to boost market share and deepen customer loyalty, Dangote Industries Limited (DIL) and other companies under the Group are set to headline the Kaduna Trade Fair with an array of products and innovations.

The statement noted that Dangote Cement, Dangote Sugar, NASCON Allied Industries (Dangote Salt), Dangote-Sinotruk, Dangote Peugeot Automobile, and Dangote Fertiliser will participate in the fair, with each business unit set to establish helpdesks to respond to inquiries from prospective customers.

“NASCON is showcasing its full range of products, including salt packs, seasonings, and stew mix, at the trade fair. The salt packs, designed to further strengthen customer appeal, are available in 250g, 500g, and 1kg sizes. The packaging is intended to enhance accessibility and affordability for consumers and other end users. NASCON will also provide an engaging and rewarding experience for visitors to its stand at the Dangote Pavilion,” the statement said.

It added that Dangote Sugar Refinery will present its complete range of products at the fair, with its sales and marketing team available to customers as well as prospective distributors.

“Dangote Cement, a regular participant in the fair, will operate a dedicated desk at the Dangote Group Pavilion. Customers and users of Dangote cement products are encouraged to visit the help desk throughout the fair for product-related inquiries,” the statement noted.

The statement further explained that customers interested in becoming distributors of products from Dangote Group subsidiaries will have the opportunity to receive detailed guidance from company representatives, who will be available to provide information on the requirements and procedures for distributorship.