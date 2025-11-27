Dangote Group Contracts Saipem, Eil, Others For Fertiliser Expansion

Dangote Group has announced a series of strategic technical partnerships to support the next phase of expansion of its fertiliser operations in Nigeria, as well as the development of new fertiliser plants in Ethiopia.

A statement yesterday said these collaborations marked a significant step in our long term plan to strengthen regional food security, enhance agricultural productivity, and deepen Africa’s position in the global fertiliser market.

Through these strategic partnerships, Dangote Group will increase its urea production capacity in Nigeria from the current three million metric tons to nine million metric tons annually. The existing facility operates two trains with a combined capacity of three million metric tons.

The expansion will introduce four additional trains, enabling the Group to meet the rising demand for high quality fertiliser across Africa and global markets. In addition to the Nigerian expansion, the Group recently held the groundbreaking ceremony for a $2.5bn fertiliser plant in Gode, Ethiopia.

The facility is designed to produce three million metric tons of urea annually and represents a significant step in Dangote Group’s commitment to strengthening food security and industrial growth across the continent.

To deliver world class facilities and ensure the highest standards of technology, reliability, and operational efficiency, Dangote Group has entered into the following partnership agreements:

Topsoe

Topsoe will provide ammonia technology licensing and complete process design packages for six ammonia plants. Four of these plants will be located in Nigeria and two in Ethiopia. Topsoe is recognised globally for advanced ammonia process technologies that support efficient and environmentally responsible production.

Saipem

Saipem will deliver technology licensing and the full process design package for urea melt units across all six plants. This includes four units in Nigeria and two in Ethiopia. Saipem brings deep engineering expertise and decades of experience in fertiliser production systems.

Thyssenkrupp through UFT

Thyssenkrupp’s UFT division will supply the granulation technology license and complete process design package for granulation units in the six fertiliser plants. This will support the production of premium quality urea granules suited for domestic and international markets.