Dangote Granite Mines Awards Bursaries To Students In Ogun

Dangote Granite Mines, a subsidiary of Dangote Industries Limited (DIL) has provided bursary awards to scores of qualified students from host communities in Ijebu-Igbo, Ogun State.

The initiative underscores the company’s unwavering commitment to youth empowerment, community upliftment, and sustainable development.

It was a gathering of community leaders, enthusiastic students, supportive parents, and Management of the Dangote Granite Mines as the bursary awards were presented to student beneficiaries form the four major host communities of Ayebandele, Olorunmodu, Saliu Babarisi, and Idi Omo reflecting Dangote’s dedication to inclusive growth.

Speaking on the initiative and the company’s broader social interventions, Joseph Alabi, General Manager, Community Relations, Dangote Granite Mines, reaffirmed the organisation’s long-standing commitment to social responsibility.

He disclosed that the beneficiaries include 40 tertiary-level students and 20 secondary school students, thus signaling Dangote Granite Mines’ robust commitment to both higher education and foundational learning.

He stated that the bursary scheme is part of a wide range interventions in Ijebu Igbo, which included the renovation of classrooms, development of health centres, the installation of solar-powered boreholes as well as social investments in sustaining cultural heritage of the people.

Mr. Alabi also highlighted the unique structure of the programme that ensures continuous support for beneficiaries. “The uniqueness of our bursary is such that it doesn’t stop as a one-off gesture; we continue to support the students throughout their study period,” he stated, emphasizing the value placed on continuity and academic improvement.

The initiative the Dangote Granite mines boss said reinforces the Dangote Group’s dedication to fostering academic excellence and easing the financial burdens on local families.