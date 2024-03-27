Dangote Gives 30,000 Bags Of 10kg Ramadan Rice In Jigawa

Dangote Foundation has donated 30,000 bags of 10kg rice to the poor and vulnerable in Jigawa state, as part of efforts towards assisting the needy during the ongoing Ramadan. The items, which the distribution commences on Monday, were handed over to the leadership of Dutse Central Mosque, headed by the Imam of the Mosque, Dr. Abubakar Sani Birnin-Kudu, who commended the Dangote Foundation for the kind gesture.

He added that the palliative came at a time when people are in dire need of support, saying: “We pray for him and his family to have best reward both here and in the hereafter.” Birnin-Kudu said the palliative would be distributed to the 30 political wards in the 27 local government areas depending on the number of the people living in the LGAs, even as he stated further that the most vulnerable and orphans are in the forefront on the list of the beneficiaries.