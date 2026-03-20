Dangote Gantry Price Higher By Almost N100/l Than Landing Cost

Data from the current bulletin of the Competency Centre of the Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN) shows that the fuel gantry price of Dangote refinery is higher by almost N100 per litre to fuel landing cost.

The data showed that while Dangote coastal fuel price is N1,128.00/l and the fuel gantry price is N1,175.00 per litre, fuel landing cost is N1,075.07/l. For diesel, Dangote’s coastal price is $1,245.75/ Metric tonne; gantry price is N1,500.00/l while the landing cost of diesel is N1,536.02/l.

MEMAN data also showed that the coastal price of ATK is $1,714.25, the gantry price, N1,892.50/l while the landing cost is N1,948.00/l Making analysis of the ex-depot price, the MEMAN data showed that in Lagos it ranged from N1,900/l to N1,195/l for fuel; diesel, from N1,502/l to N1,700/l; ATK, N1,700/l – N1,773/l and LPG, N795/kg -N1,000/kg.

The data further revealed that in Warri, ex-depot price of fuel was N1,200/l – N1,202/l; diesel, N1,650/l-N1,700/l; ATK, N1,700/l – N1,775/l and LPG, M980/kg – N1,005/kg . In Port Harcourt, fuel price ranged from N1,192/l – N1,200/l; diesel, N1,520/l – N1,700/l; ATK, N1,710/l – N1,775/l and LPG, N980/kg – N1,005/kg.