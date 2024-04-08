Dangote Foundation, Wife Of Nasarawa Donates For Items To Vulnerable People In Toto

The wife of the Nasarawa State Governor, Hajiya Silifat Abdullahi Sule in collaboration with the Aliko Dangote Foundation has donated food items to the vulnerable across communities in the Toto Local Government Area of the state.

The distribution of the food items which include hundreds of bags of maize, rice and millet, took place at the Toto Local Government Council secretariat in Toto, yesterday.

Speaking during the event, the wife of the governor Sailifat Abdullahi Sule used the occasion to call on women to ensure the proper upbringing of their children especially the girl child considering the high rate of indecency in the society.

She further appealed to wives to bear with their husbands in these times of economic hardship and always support their spouses in meeting the needs of their families.

Earlier, Nasarawa state commissioner for Special Duties, Humanitarian and Non-governmental Organizations ( NGOs,), Princess Margret Itake Elayo stated that Aliko Dangote Foundation provided the rice while Silifat Abdullahi Sule, SAS Hope Foundation provided the millet and maize for the one thousand two hundred beneficiaries in Toto local government.

Also speaking, the state Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice, Barrister Labaran Magaji lauded the wife of the governor, Hajiya Salifat Abdullahi Sule and the Aliko Dangote Foundation for the gesture.

He landed Governor Abdullahi Sule for the security measures put in place to safeguard the lives and property of Communities in the Toto Local Government Area.

On her part, the Commissioner for Women Affairs in the state, Aisha Rufai Ibrahim and Toto Council Chairman, Abdullahi Tashas both appreciated Governor Abdullahi Sule and the First Lady for their leadership style which has transformed the state in different ways.