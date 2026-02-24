Dangote Foundation Supports 3,704 Students With Uniforms, Learning Materials, Others

As part of moves to deepen its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives in its host communities, the Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF), in collaboration with Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Dangote Fertilizer Limited, has distributed school uniforms, bags, sandals and writing materials worth several millions of naira to primary school pupils in Ibeju Lekki, Lagos State.

Under the initiative, which is consistent with Foundation’s education support programme, a total of 1,323 pupils, including children with special needs, benefited from the five-day distribution exercise in the first phase of the intervention. The beneficiary schools are Local Government Primary School, Ilege; Okunraye Community Primary School, Idotun Community Primary School, Olomowewe Community Primary School and Lekki Community Primary School.

The Foundation, which would also extend the programme to secondary schools so as to bring the total number of beneficiaries to 3,704 students, would in addition award scholarships to 443 students, including 33 in tertiary institutions, alongside vocational training programmes for youths in the host communities. The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Aliko Dangote Foundation, Zouera Youssoufou, stated that the initiative reflects the vision of the Founder, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, to invest in education and nurture future leaders.

She said: “We believe education remains the most powerful tool for transforming lives and communities. This intervention is not just about distribution of uniforms, bags or writing materials, it is about giving every pupil in our host communities a fair opportunity to learn and succeed by reducing the burden on parents. “Our commitment is longterm. By investing in these children today, we are investing in future leaders who will shape Nigeria’s economy tomorrow.”

On the broader scope of the intervention, the Head, Social Performance of Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals, Mojisola Ogunleye, said education remains a key pillar of the company’s community development strategy. She disclosed that 3,704 students across four secondary schools and five primary schools are benefiting from the first phase of the programme, saying the second phase will include scholarships and distribution of textbooks and additional learning materials to the students.

According to Ogunleye, 443 students had been selected for scholarships, comprising 33 university students and 410 secondary school students. “In addition, 22 community youths with SSCE were upskilled and trained in City & Guilds Certification Programme in Electrical Engineering, Levels 1, 2 and 3; and will be officially presented their certificates issued and awarded by the institution from London,” she noted.

Responding, the Head Teacher of Local Government Primary School, Ilege, Mrs Adenigba Margaret Aderemi, commended the Foundation for the intervention, noting that many pupils in the schools previously struggled with inadequate learning materials and worn-out uniforms.

The gesture, she therefore said, would improve enrolment, retention and classroom participation; even as she pointed out that some children had dropped out of school due to the embarrassment of wearing torn uniforms to school, while others engage in menial jobs in order to afford basic school supplies.

“This is a big burden that has been taken off the shoulders of many parents. There will be improved enrolment, and many pupils will return to school because of this gesture,” Mrs Adenigba added.

She described the intervention as a major boost to education in the community, and urged other organisations to emulate Foundation’s gesture and the initiative. Commending the programme for also providing economic opportunities for residents, one of the local tailors engaged to produce the school uniforms, Ms Aminat Aderonke Salabu, praised the Foundation for awarding the contracts to people within the host communities.